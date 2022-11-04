LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic advanced to a state championship match for the first time since 2018 with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of third-seeded Maywood-Hayes Center in the semifinals of the Nebraska State Class D1 Volleyball Tournament, Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Trojans (26-10) will take on rival Norfolk Catholic (30-4), the top seed, in the title match today (Saturday) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It will be the third meeting this season between the Trojans and Knights, with Norfolk Catholic taking the first two and Cedar Catholic winning in the sub-district final on Oct. 25.
Cedar Catholic last won a state title in 2012. Norfolk Catholic, runner-up in Class C2 in 2020, has never won a state volleyball title.
In the victory over M-HC, Cedar Catholic was led by 18 kills and eight digs from Laney Kathol. Meredith McGregor posted 37 assists, 14 digs and two ace serves. Lexi Eickhoff and Melayna McGregor each had eight kills. Lauren Bernecker posted six kills. Kathlyne Jones had 17 digs and Grace Wortmann added six digs in the victory.
Olivia Hansen led M-HC (26-3) with seven kills and 17 digs. Mataya Roberts had six kills. Kiley Hejtmanek finished with 11 assists, 15 digs and three ace serves. Ashlin Broz posted eight assists and 18 digs. Aniah Seiler also had 18 digs and Alexis Wood added 12 digs in the effort.
M-HC will face Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, which dropped a 3-1 decision to Norfolk Catholic in the other semifinal.
