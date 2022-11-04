LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic advanced to a state championship match for the first time since 2018 with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of third-seeded Maywood-Hayes Center in the semifinals of the Nebraska State Class D1 Volleyball Tournament, Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Trojans (26-10) will take on rival Norfolk Catholic (30-4), the top seed, in the title match today (Saturday) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It will be the third meeting this season between the Trojans and Knights, with Norfolk Catholic taking the first two and Cedar Catholic winning in the sub-district final on Oct. 25.

