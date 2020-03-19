Gradee Sherman Named First-Team All-Cornbelt
Viborg-Hurley's Gradee Sherman drives to the basket against an Elkton-Lake Benton defender during their SoDak 16 game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Sherman was named first team all-Cornbelt Conference, one of four Cougars recognized by the league.

 Jeremy Hoeck/P&D

Hanson senior Reggie Slaba was named the league’s Most Valuable Player as the Cornbelt Conference announced its post-season boys’ basketball awards on Thursday.

League champion Viborg-Hurley had four players honored, including junior Gradee Sherman on the first team. Juniors Chase Mason and Eli Boomgarden were named to the second team. Junior Grant Mikkelsen was selected to the third team.

Irene-Wakonda senior Levi Larsen was also on the third team.

Here is the complete list of the three all-Cornbelt teams:

FIRST TEAM: Reggie Slaba, Hanson; Chase Arend, Bridgewater-Emery; Sam Asleson, Howard; Gradee Sherman, Viborg-Hurley; Tyce Ortman, Canistota

SECOND TEAM: Chase Mason, Viborg-Hurley; Jake Brooks, Howard; Riley Ferry, Hanson; Eli Boomgarden, Viborg-Hurley; Trey Ortman, Canistota

THIRD TEAM: Chase Merrill, Canistota; Tisyn Spader, Howard; Levi Larsen, Irene-Wakonda; Tyler Kjetland, Bridgewater-Emery; Grant Mikkelsen, Viborg-Hurley

