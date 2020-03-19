Hanson senior Reggie Slaba was named the league’s Most Valuable Player as the Cornbelt Conference announced its post-season boys’ basketball awards on Thursday.
League champion Viborg-Hurley had four players honored, including junior Gradee Sherman on the first team. Juniors Chase Mason and Eli Boomgarden were named to the second team. Junior Grant Mikkelsen was selected to the third team.
Irene-Wakonda senior Levi Larsen was also on the third team.
Here is the complete list of the three all-Cornbelt teams:
FIRST TEAM: Reggie Slaba, Hanson; Chase Arend, Bridgewater-Emery; Sam Asleson, Howard; Gradee Sherman, Viborg-Hurley; Tyce Ortman, Canistota
SECOND TEAM: Chase Mason, Viborg-Hurley; Jake Brooks, Howard; Riley Ferry, Hanson; Eli Boomgarden, Viborg-Hurley; Trey Ortman, Canistota
THIRD TEAM: Chase Merrill, Canistota; Tisyn Spader, Howard; Levi Larsen, Irene-Wakonda; Tyler Kjetland, Bridgewater-Emery; Grant Mikkelsen, Viborg-Hurley
