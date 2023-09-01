COLUMBIA, Mo. — South Dakota (1-2) fell to No. 3 Louisville in three sets on Friday afternoon inside Hearnes Center. It was the first of three matches for the Coyotes as a part of the Tiger Invitational hosted by Missouri. Game scores went 25-10, 25-16, 25-18.  

Outside hitter Evelyn Diederich led the offense for the Coyotes with six kills and one block assist on the day. Middle blocker Madison Harms and freshman setter Avery Van Hook each followed with four kills of their own. Van Hook put up 11 assists to record her third double-digit assist match.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.