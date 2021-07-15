SIOUX FALLS — The Summit League announced its Scholar-Athletes of the Year, with the University of South Dakota’s Jessie Sullivan winning the Male honor voted for by the league’s faculty athletic representatives.
Sullivan earned a 4.0 grade-point-average and is majoring in chemistry. Sullivan qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the discus and hammer throw and won the Summit League Title in the discus. He sits inside the top-10 in school history for all five events he throws.
Sullivan is the fourth Coyote to earn the honor. Distance runner Jeff Mettler (2013), NCAA Champion pole vaulter Bethany (Buell) Firsick (2014) and volleyball player Brittany Jessen (2018) are the other three winners from USD.
University of North Dakota women’s basketball player Julia Fleecs won the award on the women’s side.
