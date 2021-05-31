SIOUX FALLS – Entering the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, PGDCWLCS trailed by three runs. The Honkers were able to erase the three run lead in the sixth inning, and came up one run short in the seventh to fall 6-5 to West Central Monday afternoon.
“I was happy in the end when we fought back,” Jeff Kuiper said. “We didn’t give up, which our seniors have shown us all year, that’s what you want to do.”
In the bottom of the sixth, trailing 3-0, the Honkers loaded the bases on two walks and a single. West Central sent the next two batters down and the Honkers still had the bases loaded, now with two outs.
Third basemen Myles Kott hit an infield single that brought in a run, and Kane Knudson followed it up with a two-run single.
With the game now tied at three, Kelby VanDerWerff trotted out to the mound to try and hold West Central at bay to give his team a chance to win.
“He’s our leader and he wanted the ball,” Kuiper said. “That what you want out of the kids.”
VanDerWerff gave up two walks and a single to load the bases with one out. A two-run double ensued and West Central held a 5-3 lead. A third run came in on Kott’s first pitch of relief and West Central needed three outs to win and advance to face Vermillion in the semifinals Tuesday.
The Honkers opened with a single followed by a double and they had two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Jaylen Kemp would ground out, but a runner came across to score and it was a two-run game.
Caden Foxley hit a two out RBI-double to make it a one run game with VanDerWerff coming to the plate. VanDerWerff laced a line drive to the outfield, but it made its way straight to the centerfielder to end the game.
“Our seniors have done that all year,” Kuiper said. “They just keep egging them on, the bench is great at it, the JV guys, they keep pushing them on, telling them to keep going, keep their heads up.”
VanDerWerff pitched six and a third innings, striking out five, but giving up six runs, three earned. Kott recorded the final two outs for the Honkers.
West Central scored on an error in the second and picked up two RBI singles in the fifth. Dylan Sheppard and Loren Jacobson recorded the RBI singles.
West Central heads to the semifinals, where they play Vermillion. The Tanagers defeated Howard 3-2 Monday afternoon to advance to the semifinals. The semifinal match-up is set for a noon first pitch with the winner advancing to Tuesday night’s championship game.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.