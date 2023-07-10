Yankton bounced back from an opening game setback to earn a split with Renner in American Legion Juniors baseball action, Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to rally to an 11-7 victory in the nightcap.
Austin Gobel had three hits and two RBI, and Tyson Prouty doubled and singled for Yankton. Trey Sager had a hit and two RBI. Evan Serck, Kael Garry, Easton Feser and Tate Beste each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Godshall went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Renner. Andrew Bloom and Jack Stukel each had two hits, with Stukel driving in two runs. Brody Jacobson added a hit for the Kings.
Garry struck out four in his six innings of work for the win. Easton Nelson struck out three in the seventh. Patrick Barnett took the loss. Josh Lent struck out nine in his four innings of work.
In the opener, Renner used a four-run fourth inning to claim a 6-2 victory.
Bloom, Stukel, Godshall, Barnett and Zack Sprenkle each had a hit for Renner.
Frankie In’t Veld doubled and singled, and Owen Wishon had two hits for Yankton. Nelson and Cohen Zahrbock each had a hit in the effort.
Joe Neufeld struck out seven batters in five innings of work for the win. In’t Veld took the loss, striking out seven in the seven-inning contest.
Yankton travels to Brandon Valley on Wednesday. Start time for the doubleheader is 5 p.m.
