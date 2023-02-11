RAPID CITY — Rapid City Central shot 65% from the field in the first half and held Yankton to 18.8% shooting in the second half on the way to a 73-35 victory over the Gazelles in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Aaliyah Jones scored a game-high 38 points, shooting 14-of-18 from the field and 5-of-7 from deep, to lead Central. Leah Landry scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Teila Jiran hit three three-pointers on the way to 10 points in the victory.
“They shoot 11-of-17 from three, and she (Jones) goes 14-of-18 from the floor,” Yankton head coach Trey Krier said of the Cobblers’ hot shooting. “I thought we did a good job of covering them in the post, but we didn’t get out to their shooters quick enough. Give them credit, they hit the shots.”
Yankton was led by 16 points from Claire Tereshinski. Bailey LaCroix scored eight points.
Yankton trailed 39-28 at the half, but the Gazelles’ shooting went cold in the second half. Yankton finished with just seven second-half points.
“We showed some signs of fatigue,” Krier said. Yankton played a one-point game at Rapid City Stevens the night before. “We just weren’t able to put enough points on the board.”
While the Yankton offense struggled, the Gazelles did show some positives, Krier said.
“We saw some things in the full court that we hadn’t done consistently,” he said. “Last night at Stevens was our most together game of the season. We followed that up with a good first half today.”
The Gazelles, 1-13, begin a busy final two weeks at home against a talented Sioux Falls Christian team. Yankton will play six games in the final 12 days of the regular season.
“We’ll have a lot of opportunities to play. We’ll need to have time to rest,” Krier said. “But that’s how the kids like it.”
Central won the JV game 50-19. For Yankton, Eden Wolfgram led the way with eight points. Carly Cap had four points and five rebounds. Adilyn Schelhaas also scored four points. Josslyn Elwood grabbed five rebounds.
Central won the ‘C’ game 42-26. For Yankton, Kenzie Giziewski led the way with 12 points and five rebounds.
Yankton won the ‘D’ game 29-20. For the Gazelles, Maddie Tereshinski scored seven points to lead the way.
