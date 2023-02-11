RAPID CITY — Rapid City Central shot 65% from the field in the first half and held Yankton to 18.8% shooting in the second half on the way to a 73-35 victory over the Gazelles in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.

Aaliyah Jones scored a game-high 38 points, shooting 14-of-18 from the field and 5-of-7 from deep, to lead Central. Leah Landry scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Teila Jiran hit three three-pointers on the way to 10 points in the victory.

