HARTFORD — Sioux Falls Christian beat out a 14-team field to win the West Central Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Monday at Central Valley Golf Course.
The Chargers shot 336, 12 strokes ahead of Canton (348). Vermillion (350) and Dakota Valley (371) finished third and fourth.
Christian’s Tori Peterson earned medalist honors with a 75, six strokes better than Canotn’s Brooklyn Wiebe (81). Vermillion’s Kaitlyn Tracy and Canton’s Olivia Sorlie tied for third at 83.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Sioux Falls Christian 336; 2, Canton 348; 3, Vermillion 350; 4, Dakota Valley 371; T5, West Central, Beresford 377; 7, Winner 387; 8, Elk Point-Jefferson 395; 9, Tea Area 402; 10, Chamberlain 408; 11, Dell Rapids 411; 12, Madison 419; T13, Lennox, Parkston 428
TOP 15: 1, Tori Peterson, S.F. Christian 75; 2, Brooklyn Wiebe, Canton 81; T3, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 83; T3, Kaitlyn Tracy, Vermillion 83; 5, Claire Lamfers, S.F. Christian 84; T6, Ashley Sweeter, Lennox 85; T6, Ronnie Wilharm, Vermillion 85; T9, Maiya Muller, Beresford 87; T9, Gracie Oakley, Parkston 87; T9, Juliann Seeley, Beresford 87; T12, Chloe Attema, S.F. Christian 88; T12, Blaire Eberhard, West Central 88; T12, Alyvia Trumm, Canton 88; T12, Madison Buenger, Elk Point-Jefferson 88; T12, Izzy McNaughton, Tea Area 88
