LINCOLN, Neb. — Less than 24 hours after losing by one point in an overtime thriller in the state semifinals, Hartington Cedar Catholic was back on the floor.
Not in the game it wanted.
After losing to Weeping Water the previous day, the Trojans had to turn the page for Friday’s Class D1 third place game.
“It can kind of take the legs out from underneath you,” Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann said.
Archbishop Bergan built a 14-point lead after three quarters and held on for a 40-31 victory over the Trojans in consolation action at the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
As challenging as it may have been to have to regroup after the semifinal loss, the Trojans (19-9) found a way, according to head coach Craig Wortmann.
“They were in really good spirits about it,” he said. “Obviously let down with what happened, but they came in with their heads up and ready to go.
“I think it’s just that third place game, you’re trying to get things going and get them going, and sometimes it can show.”
And it took a while for the Trojans to get going.
Cedar Catholic senior Brynn Wortmann, the team’s leading scorer, was whistled for her fourth foul of the game with 2:40 remaing in the second quarter, and Archbishop Bergan built a 24-16 halftime lead.
Bergan then held the Trojans to only two free throws in the third quarter to push its lead out to 32-18 heading to the fourth quarter.
Cedar Catholic got to within 34-29 with 3:07 remaining and later within 36-31 with 37 seconds left, but Archbishop Bergan held tough and hit four free throws to pull away.
“We just couldn’t get any rhythm going on the offensive side,” coach Wortmann said. “We played a lot better in the second half.
“It was just really clunky throughout in trying to get it going.”
Brynn Wortmann led the Trojans with 14 points, while sophomore Laney Kathol had seven points and junior Jordyn Steffen had four points.
Cedar Catholic will graduate six seniors: Makenzie Arens, Elly Becker, Gracie Dickes, Megan Heimes, Brynn Wortmann and Brooklyn Kuehn.
