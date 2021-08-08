BROOKINGS — Former Mount Marty standout Jesse Kurtenbach went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead the Black Hills A’s past the Yankton Tappers in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Brookings.
Parks Brigman also had three hits for the A’s, who will face Baltic in an elimination game on Friday in Mitchell. Seth Johnson posted two hits. Dawson Penticoff and Zach Kowzel each had a hit in the win.
Rand Thygeson posted two of Yankton’s six hits. Derrik Nelson doubled. Tyler Linch, Colin Muth and Mitch Gullikson each had a hit.
Adam Deneke pitched five innings, striking out four, for the win. Penticoff pitched four innings of shutout relief for the save. Heston Williams took the loss, striking out six. Thygeson pitched an inning of shutout relief.
Yankton finished with a 16-3 record, ending the season with a three-game losing streak.
Class B
Salem 8, Colome 6
MITCHELL — Brian Duxbury’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Salem Cubs to an 8-6 victory over the Colome Chaos in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Duxbury finished with three RBI and Jake Giles doubled and singled for Salem. Rob Lind and Kyle Tuschen each had two hits, with Tuschen driving in two runs. Landon Neugebauer, Jacob Vonberge and Tyler Cleveland each had a hit in the victory.
Shea Connot went 3-for-5 for Colome. Braden Gardner recorded a pair of hits. Jackson Kinzer and Ethan Vobr each doubled. Ben Connot, Terrence Kinzer, Dalton Baker and Layton Thieman each had a hit in the effort.
Giles pitched two innings of shutout relief for the win. Carter Brickman took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.