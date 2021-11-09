BERESFORD — Dakota Valley earned a berth in the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament with a 25-6, 25-10, 25-17 victory over Lakota Tech in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday at Beresford.
Jorja Van Den Hul recorded 13 kills and Sophie Tuttle had 12 kills for Dakota Valley. Sammi Archer, Tori Schulz and Madeline Stout each had seven kills. Logan Miller had 46 assists. Kate Van Rooyan added nine digs in the victory.
Dakota Valley will take a 26-8 record to state. The Panthers will face Hamlin in the final match of the opening round, an 8:45 p.m. Central start on Nov. 18.
Lakota Tech finished 19-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.