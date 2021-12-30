BASKETBALL

THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 41

Corsica/Stickney 74, Bridgewater-Emery 72, 2OT

Enderlin, N.D. 71, Canton 46

Hanson 52, Irene-Wakonda 49

Harding County 59, Edgemont 20

Hot Springs 71, Spearfish 63

Ipswich 68, Wall 35

Kadoka Area 76, Dupree 28

Lemmon 57, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Tea Area 64

Sturgis Brown 64, Lead-Deadwood 14

Waubay/Summit 61, Wilmot 37

Huron Holiday Classic

Burke 57, Wessington Springs 46

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Redfield 31

Faulkton 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47

Langford 63, Iroquois 30

THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Flandreau 62, Dell Rapids 30

Florence/Henry 54, Milbank 32

Gayville-Volin 62, Bon Homme 50

Hanson 47, Irene-Wakonda 38

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Lemmon 33

Jones County 53, Burke 35

Kadoka Area 41, Northwestern 39

Parkston 45, Winner 36

Platte-Geddes 59, Canistota 32

Spearfish 41, Hot Springs 21

Sturgis Brown 61, Lead-Deadwood 31

Watertown 53, Aberdeen Central 39

Waubay/Summit 30, Wilmot 26

Big Bo Classic

Dupree 55, Ipswich 41

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Potter County 39

Hoop City Classic

Viborg-Hurley 48, Gregory 44

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Colome vs. Philip, ppd.

Solen, N.D. vs. McLaughlin, ccd.

THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Bridgeport 84, North Platte St. Patrick’s 52

Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Heartland 40

Dorchester 32, Lewiston 25

Hay Springs 80, Banner County 17

Wahoo 40, Yutan 28

Creighton Tournament

Championship

Wausa 47, Bloomfield 44

Third Place

Boyd County 74, Creighton 43

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout

Championship

Wayne 32, Hartington Cedar Catholic 31

Third Place

Auburn 42, Pierce 33

Fifth Place

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Winnebago 59

Seventh Place

Homer 31, Pender 29

HAC Tournament

Championship

Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Pius X 48

Silver Lake Tournament

Championship

Shelton 53, Silver Lake 39

Consolation

Red Cloud 44, Exeter/Milligan 40

Kearney Catholic 56, York 44

Hastings St. Cecilia 48, Amherst 35

THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Bridgeport 84, North Platte St. Patrick’s 52

Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Heartland 24

Hay Springs 56, Banner County 25

Lewiston 38, Dorchester 30

Wahoo 40, Yutan 28

Creighton Tournament

Championship

Creighton 71, Bloomfield 38

Third Place

Wausa 39, Boyd County 32

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout

Championship

Pierce 50, Auburn 42

Third Place

Wayne 41, Hartington Cedar Catholic 36

Fifth Place

Pender 64, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43

Seventh Place

Homer 64, Winnebago 49

HAC Tournament

Championship

Fremont 59, Lincoln Pius X 47

Silver Lake Tournament

Championship

Shelton 53, Silver Lake 36

Consolation

Red Cloud 37, Exeter/Milligan 22

York 40, Amherst 37

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Omaha South vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

