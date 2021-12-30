BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 41
Corsica/Stickney 74, Bridgewater-Emery 72, 2OT
Enderlin, N.D. 71, Canton 46
Hanson 52, Irene-Wakonda 49
Harding County 59, Edgemont 20
Hot Springs 71, Spearfish 63
Ipswich 68, Wall 35
Kadoka Area 76, Dupree 28
Lemmon 57, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 44
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Tea Area 64
Sturgis Brown 64, Lead-Deadwood 14
Waubay/Summit 61, Wilmot 37
Huron Holiday Classic
Burke 57, Wessington Springs 46
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Redfield 31
Faulkton 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47
Langford 63, Iroquois 30
THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Flandreau 62, Dell Rapids 30
Florence/Henry 54, Milbank 32
Gayville-Volin 62, Bon Homme 50
Hanson 47, Irene-Wakonda 38
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Lemmon 33
Jones County 53, Burke 35
Kadoka Area 41, Northwestern 39
Parkston 45, Winner 36
Platte-Geddes 59, Canistota 32
Spearfish 41, Hot Springs 21
Sturgis Brown 61, Lead-Deadwood 31
Watertown 53, Aberdeen Central 39
Waubay/Summit 30, Wilmot 26
Big Bo Classic
Dupree 55, Ipswich 41
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Potter County 39
Hoop City Classic
Viborg-Hurley 48, Gregory 44
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Colome vs. Philip, ppd.
Solen, N.D. vs. McLaughlin, ccd.
THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Bridgeport 84, North Platte St. Patrick’s 52
Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Heartland 40
Dorchester 32, Lewiston 25
Hay Springs 80, Banner County 17
Wahoo 40, Yutan 28
Creighton Tournament
Championship
Wausa 47, Bloomfield 44
Third Place
Boyd County 74, Creighton 43
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
Championship
Wayne 32, Hartington Cedar Catholic 31
Third Place
Auburn 42, Pierce 33
Fifth Place
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Winnebago 59
Seventh Place
Homer 31, Pender 29
HAC Tournament
Championship
Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Pius X 48
Silver Lake Tournament
Championship
Shelton 53, Silver Lake 39
Consolation
Red Cloud 44, Exeter/Milligan 40
Kearney Catholic 56, York 44
Hastings St. Cecilia 48, Amherst 35
THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Bridgeport 84, North Platte St. Patrick’s 52
Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Heartland 24
Hay Springs 56, Banner County 25
Lewiston 38, Dorchester 30
Wahoo 40, Yutan 28
Creighton Tournament
Championship
Creighton 71, Bloomfield 38
Third Place
Wausa 39, Boyd County 32
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
Championship
Pierce 50, Auburn 42
Third Place
Wayne 41, Hartington Cedar Catholic 36
Fifth Place
Pender 64, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43
Seventh Place
Homer 64, Winnebago 49
HAC Tournament
Championship
Fremont 59, Lincoln Pius X 47
Silver Lake Tournament
Championship
Shelton 53, Silver Lake 36
Consolation
Red Cloud 37, Exeter/Milligan 22
York 40, Amherst 37
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Omaha South vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.