BASKETBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S LEAGUE
12/7 RESULTS: 7 QHC & QWS def. 6 Peterson Construction 60-44; Kaiser def. Jones Construction 75-51; Little Crows def. Wease Auto Body 80-42; Ben’s Def. Hydro Hawks 87-54; Capital Street Pub def. Café Louisiana 100-86
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. REGION 4A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Logan Miller, Dakota Valley
ALL-REGION TEAM
FIRST TEAM: Brooke Berens, Parker; Cassidy Gors, Tea Area; Carlee Laubach, Canton; Logan Miller, Dakota Valley; Sophia Tuttle, Dakota Valley; Jorja VanDenHul, Dakota Valley
SECOND TEAM: Alyssa Chytka, Elk Point-Jefferson; Claire Doty, Vermillion; Alexis Even, Parker; Sophia Giorgio, Elk Point-Jefferson; Ryen Hawkey, Tea Area; Tori Schulz, Dakota Valley
LITTLE MISSOURI VALLEY CONF.
ALL-CONF. TEAM
FIRST TEAM: Emma Yost, Wagner; Tiffany Pelton, Avon; Macy Koupal, Wagner; Avari Bruguier, Wagner; Shalayne Nagel, Wagner
SECOND TEAM: Kya Kjeldgaard, Wagner; Allison Ziebart, Parkston; Hannah Stremick, Tripp-Delmont-Armour; Courtney Sees, Avon; Olivia Bures, Bon Homme
THIRD TEAM: Megan Reiner, Tripp-Delmont-Armour; Rylee Conrad, Scotland; Gracey Schatz, Tripp-Delmont-Armour; Lexie Vander Pol, Andes Central-Dakota Christian; Katie Gretschmann, Avon
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
12/6 RESULTS: The Sandlizards def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 2-1 18-21, 21-7, 21-16; The Volley Brawlers def. The Lemonade Stand 2-1 21-23, 21-10, 21-8; Charlie’s Angels def. Walnut 20-22, 21-16, 21-5; The Volley Brawlers def. Notorious D.I.G. 3-0 21-8, 21-14, 21-16; Meridian Counseling & Family Services def. Bumpin Uglies 2-1 16-21, 21-12, 21-9; Here for the Beer def. Astec Aces 3-0 21-12, 21-11, 21-8
11/29 RESULTS: Notorious D.I.G. def. Astec Aces 3-0 21-19, 21-11, 21-18; Meridian Counseling & Family Services def. Walnut 3-0 21-10, 21-8, 21-12; Bumpin Uglies def. The Sandlizards 2-1 21-13, 17-21, 21-14; Walnut def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 3-0 21-11, 21-16, 21-16; Here for the Beer def. The Lemonade Stand 3-0 21-19, 21-7, 21-13; Charlie’s Angels def. The Volley Brawlers 2-1 13-21, 21-18, 21-14
STANDINGS: Here for the Beer 5-0, The Volley Brawlers 4-1, Notorious D.I.G. 3-1, Meridian Counseling & Family Services 3-2, Astec Aces 2-2, Bumpin Uglies 2-2, Charlie’s Angels 2-2, The Lemonade Stand 1-3, The Sandlizards 1-3, Walnut 1-4, Don’t Bump to Strangers 0-4
COED LEAGUE I
12/5 RESULTS: The Mint def. We Showed Up 3-0 21-13, 21-15, 21-14; Astec Block Party def. Getting’ Diggy Wit It forfeit; Czeckers def. Dat ACE 3-0 21-17, 21-12, 21-17; Hot Shots def. Ace Down, Sets Up 3-0 21-12, 21-18, 21-16
STANDINGS: Czeckers 3-0, Hot Shots 3-0, Astec Block Party 2-1, Getting’ Diggy Wit It 1-1, Dat ACE 1-2, The Mint 1-2, We Showed Up 0-2, Ace Down, Sets Up 0-3
COED LEAGUE II
12/5 RESULTS: The BS Band def. The Demo Crew forfeit; Astec Attackers def. All About That Ace 2-1 21-8, 23-25, 21-10; Ben’s Brewing Co. def. Midwest Insurance 2-1 21-13, 14-21, 21-16; Block Party def. Here for the Beer 2-1 21-18, 21-18, 17-21
STANDINGS: Block Party 3-0, Astec Attackers 3-0, Ben’s Brewing Co. 2-0, Here for the Beer 2-1, All About That Ace 1-2, The BS Band 1-2, Midwest Insurance 0-2, America’s Best Realty 0-2, The Demo Crew 0-3
WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN LEAGUE
12/1 RESULTS: Volley Llamas def. Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 3-0 21-9, 21-9, 21-13; Net Ninjas def. Down N Diggy 3-0 21-8, 21-17, 21-12; Sweet Digs def. JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 3-0 21-8, 21-12, 21-15; Balls Out def. I Got It… Or Not 2-1 21-9, 12-21, 21-16
STANDINGS: Net Ninjas 3-0, Down N Diggy 2-1, Sweet Digs 2-1, JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 2-1, Volley Llamas 2-1, Balls Out 1-2, Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 0-3, I Got It… Or Not 0-3
MEN’S LEAGUE
12/1 RESULTS: Verdesian Life Sciences def. Premier Heating & Cooling 3-0 21-12, 21-18, 21-8; Verdesian Life Sciences def. Block Party 2-1 21-16, 21-10, 21-23; The Boat House def. Ace Holes 3-0 21-13, 21-13, 21-8
STANDINGS: Verdesian Life Sciences 4-0, Block Party 2-1, The Boat House 2-1, Premier Heating & Cooling 1-3, Ace Holes 0-4
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: We Don’t Give A Split 454
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Pin Pals 1328
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Brandon Ester 243, Terry Bitsos 232, Shane Harriman 227, Annabelle Moody 190, Sharon Mernin 181, Jane Rhoades 175
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Brandon Ester 661, Shane Harriman 656, Frank Osborn Jr. 606, Sharon Mernin 510, Jane Rhoades 495, Marlene Doty 470
STANDINGS: Strikes & Doubles 15-1, The Bohemians 14-2, Krazy Kids 11-5, Moody’s 9-7, Ten Pins 9-7, The Cunningham’s 9-7, We Don’t Give a Split 8-8, TCB 8-8, The Gramkows 8-8, Spare Wars 7.5-8.5, Pin Pals 7.5-8.5, Three Hole Surprise 7-9, For the Taz 6-10, Split Happens 6-10, Knight Riders 6-10, 2 Broke Girls 5-11, Ebowla 4.5-11.5, Double E’s 3.5-12.5
HIGHLIGHTS: Frank Osborn Jr. – errorless 198; Elmer Misar 3-10; Betty Adam 5-6-10; Bob Doty 3-10, 5-6-10; Jordan Drotzman 3-10, 3-7-10; Jake Drotzman 3-10; Annabelle Moody 2-5-7; Katherine Aby 2-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.