After the most successful season in program history, the Mount Marty University softball program will start nearly from scratch as they attempt to repeat that success.
Just two second-team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference players return from the seven Lancers that earned post-season honors in 2022, when the Lancers won the GPAC Tournament and advanced to the NAIA Opening round for the first time.
“We’re about half returning half new,” MMU head coach Kayla Bryant said of the Lancers. “We started putting it together seven months ago, and own we’re seeing them gel nicely, especially with the season about to start.”
The Lancers return one of their five pitchers from a season ago, junior McKenzie Gray (5-5, 1 save, 4.07 ERA, 57 K in 67 IP).
“We have a lot of younger girls that will step up for us,” Bryant said. “It will be nice to get them out there and get some experience before conference gets here.”
Juniors Madison Kovar and Kylee McDaniel, both transfers from Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, join the Lancer pitching staff. Freshmen Hannah Keith (Ashland, Nebraska), Makayla Graunke (Buffalo, Minnesota), Regan Garry (Yankton) and Denna Smith (Rapid City) could also be in the mix in the circle, as well as in the field.
Senior Abigail Page (.294, 2 HR, 28 RBI) and sophomore Jeneah Castro (.287, 4 HR, 20 RBI) will be in the mix behind the plate. Both saw plenty of action a year ago, with Page earning second-team all-GPAC honors as a designated player.
The Lancers’ other returning second-team all-GPAC selection, senior Bailey Kortan (.348, 2 HR, 32 RBI, 11 SB), returns at third base, with sophomore Olivia Valdez (Iowa Western CC) taking over shortstop duties. Sophomore Raegan Harper (.258, 4 RBI) and sophomore Lilinoe Nihi (Miles CC) will handle the left side of the infield.
“It exciting to see our infield work together,” Bryant said.
Sophomore Ella Ray (.301, 1 HR, 13 RBI) returns in the outfield, as do junior Sami Nobel (.167) and sophomore Taylor Woolley (.179, 2 HR, 9 RBI). Sophomore Autumn Porter, a transfer from Black Hills State, will also make a big impact in the outfield.
Also returning with experience are senior Sarah Hart (.234, 6 RBI in 2021), junior Elisabeth McGill (.190, 1 HR, 2 RBI) and sophomore Adrian Schoby (1-for-7).
Newcomers who could make an impact include sophomore Megan Toplovich (Miles CC) and freshmen Emma Bloome (St. Thomas More), Sydney Kotz (Papillion-LaVista, Nebraska) and Kayleen Jacinto (Fillmore, California).
The Lancers open the season with four tournaments, beginning with ASB Dome Classic today (Friday) and Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa. MMU will also make trips to Davenport, Iowa; Wichita, Kansas and McPherson, Kansas before its scheduled home opener, March 18-19 against Mayville State (North Dakota).
“It’s been exciting,” Bryant said. “The girls are ready to get on the field.”
And, while the Lancers will not sneak up on teams because of last year’s success, Bryant has made it clear that this year’s team needs to “write its own history.”
“Everything that was accomplished last year doesn’t matter,” she said. “We’ve prepared them. Now it’s their turn to go out and show what they’re made of.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
2/17 vs. Peru State * 2 p.m.
2/17 vs. Mayville State * 6 p.m.
2/18 vs. William Penn * 2 p.m.
2/18 vs. Dakota State * 4 p.m.
2/25 vs. St. Ambrose & 9 a.m.
2/25 vs. Mount Mercy & 1 p.m.
2/26 vs. St. Ambrose & 11 a.m.
2/26 vs. Aquinas & 1 p.m.
3/4 vs. MidAm Nazarene ^ 2 p.m.
3/4 vs. Kansas Christian ^ 4 p.m.
3/10 vs. Mayville State # 11:15 a.m.
3/10 vs. Evangel # 3:45 p.m.
3/11 vs. McPherson # 1:15 p.m.
3/18 vs. Mayville State DH, TBD
3/19 vs. Mayville State DH, TBD
3/25 at Briar Cliff DH, 1 p.m.
3/28 vs. Jamestown DH, 5 p.m.
4/1 at Dakota Wesleyan DH, 1 p.m.
4/8 at Hastings DH, 1 p.m.
4/14 vs. Morningside DH, 3 p.m.
4/15 vs. Coll. Of Saint Mary DH, noon
4/21 at Midland DH, 3 p.m.
4/22 at Concordia DH, 1 p.m.
4/25 vs. Northwestern DH, 5 p.m.
4/28 vs. Doane DH, 3 p.m.
5/3-4 GPAC Tournament TBD
4/6 GPAC Champ. Series TBD
* - ASB Dome Classic, Sioux Center, Iowa
^ - Friends Tourn., Wichita, Kan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.