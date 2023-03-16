ABERDEEN — Two-time defending champion DeSmet needed a 34-20 edge in the second half to escape sixth-seeded Viborg-Hurley 51-47 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.
Damon Wilkinson finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for DeSmet (21-3), which advances to face Aberdeen Christian in the semifinals today at 7:45 p.m. Kadyn Fast also scored 14 points. Kasen Janssen scored 12 points and George Jensen added nine points in the victory.
For Viborg-Hurley, Nick Hanson led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds. Blake Schroedermeier and Kobee Sherman each had 10 points, with Schroedermeier also recording three steals. Gage Goettertz added six assists and three steals.
An 17-2 run in the first half helped Viborg-Hurley break a 9-9 tie, giving the Cougars their largest lead, 26-11.
DeSmet worked back to within 10 at the half, 27-17, then closed the margin to 37-36 after three quarters. The Bulldogs scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to take the lead.
A Janssen three-pointer with three minutes to play gave DeSmet the lead for good, and a Jensen three-pointer with 1:28 to place iced the win.
Viborg-Hurley (20-4) will face Ethan in consolation play today at 1:45 p.m.
