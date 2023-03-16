ABERDEEN — Two-time defending champion DeSmet needed a 34-20 edge in the second half to escape sixth-seeded Viborg-Hurley 51-47 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

Damon Wilkinson finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for DeSmet (21-3), which advances to face Aberdeen Christian in the semifinals today at 7:45 p.m. Kadyn Fast also scored 14 points. Kasen Janssen scored 12 points and George Jensen added nine points in the victory.

