VERMILLION — South Dakota will be the second seed as it hosts the Summit League Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Omaha finished 19-9 overall, 16-2 in the Summit League to earn the top seed. The Mavericks will play the 4:30 p.m. semifinal on Friday, Nov. 26.
USD, 18-9 overall and 15-3 in the Summit, is the second seed as the Coyotes look to defend their Summit League Tournament title. USD is making its ninth straight Summit League tourney appearance, which will begin with the 7 p.m. game on Friday.
Play begins on Thursday, as fourth-seeded Kansas City (21-8, 12-6 SL) takes on Oral Roberts (17-10, 11-7 SL) in the 4:30 p.m. contest. Third-seeded Denver (23-5, 14-4 SL) draws South Dakota State (10-8, 18-11 SL) in Thursday’s late quarterfinal, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
SDSU is in the tournament for the first time since 2010.
The championship is set for Saturday at 2 p.m., with the tournament champion earning an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Semifinal and championship matches will be aired on Midco Sports. Quarterfinal matches will be available on www.GoYotes.com.
