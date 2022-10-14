BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Wynot scored 30 points in the third quarter to claim a 44-30 victory over Bloomfield in prep football action on Thursday.
Dylan Heine passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Wynot. Joseph Sudbeck caught a pair of touchdown passes. Carson Wieseler rushed for a touchdown and caught another.
Colin Wieseler returned an interception for touchdown for the Wynot defense.
Wylie Ziegler rushed for two touchdowns and had a 69-yard kickoff return for score for Bloomfield. Logan Doerr rushed for 120 yards and a score. Braeden Guenther passed for 59 yards and rushed for 48 yards and a score.
Guenther and Doerr each had nine tackles for the Bloomfield defense. Ziegler picked off two passes and had eight tackles. Ian Kuchar had eight tackles, two for loss, and an interception.
Both teams finished 7-1 and will advance to post-season play. The Class D2 playoffs begin on Oct. 20.
