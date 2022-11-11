COLUMBIA, Mo. — South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda and third-year sophomore Abrielle Jirele each placed 65th during Friday’s NCAA Cross Country Regional run at Gans Creek Course.
Gemeda, a three-time All-Summit League selection, closed out his Coyote cross country career with a personal best over 10,000-meters of 30:46.7. He led the team in every race this season.
Jirele crossed the finish line in 21:21.1 over the 6,000-meter layout.
South Dakota finished in 22nd place in the women’s team standings and were the third Summit League team in the standings. The regional was won by third-ranked Oklahoma State with 58 points while Northwestern earned the second automatic team berth to nationals with a runner-up 88 points.
The Coyote men were 25th in the final team standings and the fourth Summit League team in a regional that saw sixth-ranked Tulsa and fourth-ranked Oklahoma State tie for the regional title. The Golden Hurricanes won the tie-breaker to be crowned regional team champs.
Fourth-year junior Ella Byers covered the 6K course in 21:48.3, a season best on the Gans Course, and good for 101st place finish. The final three of the women’s scoring five for the Coyotes all ran season bests on the Gans Course as fourth-year junior Helen Gould was 146th in 22:21.5. Abbie Schmidt and Renee Thompson, a pair of third-year sophomores, crossed in 171st and 172nd, respectively in 22:53.9 and 22:54.2.
Rounding out the women’s competing seven runners were fourth-year sophomore Haley Miller and sophomore Alyssa Gerth. Miller finished in 23:19.5 while Gerth crossed in 24:14.8.
Sophomore Mason Sindelar was the second Coyote male across the finish line, covering the 10,000-meter course in 31:51.0 for 138th place. Riley Ruhaak, a sophomore, and Charlie Babcock, a fourth-year junior, were next across in 163rd and 165th places, respectively, timed in 32:13.5 and 32:17.7.
John Swotek, a junior, was the final scoring runner for South Dakota with a 34:08.1 time and 195th place. Daniel Ayoroa, a freshman, was right behind Swotek, crossing in 34:12.7.
