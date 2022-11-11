COLUMBIA, Mo. — South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda and third-year sophomore Abrielle Jirele each placed 65th during Friday’s NCAA Cross Country Regional run at Gans Creek Course.

Gemeda, a three-time All-Summit League selection, closed out his Coyote cross country career with a personal best over 10,000-meters of 30:46.7. He led the team in every race this season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.