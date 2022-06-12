On a weekend that tested the depth of Yankton’s pitching staff, Mac Ryken did exactly what was needed of him.
Throw strikes.
Ryken struck out one, walked one and scattered seven hits, paving the way for the Yankton offense to claim a 14-2 victory in the championship game of the Lewis & Clark Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The title was Yankton’s first in their home showcase since 2016.
“It’s a big deal. It’s big in my eyes, and it’s big in the players’ eyes,” said Yankton head coach Drew Lawrence, who won his first Lewis & Clark title as head coach. “The last couple of years had been a struggle. These guys can play baseball, and they just want to keep it going.”
For both championship winner Mac Ryken and Matthew Sheldon, who picked up the win in relief in the semifinals, it was the first pitching win of the Legion season. Nine different Post 12 players pitched on the weekend, with Joe Gokie throwing just 10 pitches.
“We wanted to save Joe and Samuel (Kampshoff), wanted to keep them out,” Lawrence said, noting that Yankton hosts Sioux Falls West in a key doubleheader on Wednesday. Any pitcher who throws over 30 pitches in one day cannot pitch again without at least one day’s rest, with the number of days of rest based on the number of pitches thrown.
“A tournament like this is great preparation for state, when you’re going to need eight to 10 pitchers if you make a run.”
Drew Ryken went 3-for-3 with a double, Gokie went 3-for-4 with four RBI and Rugby Ryken went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff tripled and doubled, driving in three. Cody Oswald had a pair of hits. Dylan Prouty and Jace McCorkell each had a hit in the victory.
Nolan Dvorak and Dustin Honomichl each had two hits for Tabor. Nolan Carda, Carter Uecker and Trent Herrboldt each had a hit.
Dvorak took the loss.
Yankton, the visiting team due to a lost coin flip, quickly scored two runs in the top of the first. Tabor strung together three two-out hits to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. But Yankton batted around in the second, scoring eight runs and putting the game out of reach.
After his first-inning struggles, Mac Ryken settled in and allowed just three hits in the final four innings.
“I just wanted to throw strikes and try not to throw it down the middle,” he said, noting that many of the first-inning hits he gave up were on two-strike pitches that were too close to the middle of the plate. “Today our defense was really good, so all I had to do is throw strikes because they were making plays behind me.”
Landon Bares, who was making his first Legion appearance of the season, got Tabor out of the long second inning, then allowed one run over the next two innings before giving up three runs in the fifth.
“He’s only made a couple of Teener outings,” said Tabor head coach Gary Kortan. “He’s sure capable, and he showed that today. He’s got two good pitches and, if he can mix them up, he should be able to have success.”
Tabor had been undefeated in the tournament prior to title game, beating Dell Rapids and Brandon Valley in the two games before the championship. Dell Rapids won the Class B high school baseball title last month, and Brandon Valley is a perennial Class A power.
“We knew we were capable of beating anybody,” Kortan said. “We beat a good Dells team and beat a good Brandon team. We’re going to keep improving, keep playing a tough schedule so we can try to repeat as (Class B Legion) champs.”
Tabor hosts Vermillion on Tuesday.
Semifinals
Yankton 7, Dell Rapids 5
Yankton scored five runs in the final two innings to outlast Dell Rapids 7-5 in the semifinals on Sunday morning.
Lucas Kampshoff went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Yankton. Mac Ryken went 3-for-3 with a double. Cody Oswald homered and doubled, driving in two. Drew Ryken and Landen Loecker each had two hits. Rugby Ryken and Joe Gokie each had a hit in the victory.
Will Jaton, Jack Henry, Dylan Mathis and Aiden Boechler each had two hits for Dell Rapids. Landon Ruesink also had a hit.
Matthew Sheldon pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Gokie got the final out with the tying run on second base for the save. Ruesink, who pitched into the seventh, took the loss.
Tabor 10, Brandon Valley 9
Tabor broke a 9-9 tie in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 10-9 victory over Brandon Valley in the semifinals on Sunday afternoon.
Nolan Dvorak had three hits and Carter Uecker doubled and singled, driving in three, for Tabor. Nolan Carda also had two hits. Dustin Honomichl doubled, and Trent Herrboldt and Easton Mudder each had a hit in the victory.
Nate Meyers went 3-for-4 with a double for Brandon Valley. Nick Lohr also had three hits. Ayden Spicer and Austin Reiter each had two hits. Tayton Stroh homered and Dawson Mork added a hit for the Lynx.
Dvorak pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win. Lohr took the loss.
