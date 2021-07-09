COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The South Dakota women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams received Scholar All-America recognition by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the 2021 spring semester.
For the spring term, there were 721 teams representing 424 institutions recognized with the Scholar All-America honor. To be selected, a team must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.
The South Dakota women have earned Scholar All-America status for the 14th consecutive semester after receiving a 3.35 GPA. All five Summit League women’s teams received the award. The Coyote women, who carried a 3.48 GPA in the fall, had a total of nine individuals earn 4.0 GPA’s in the spring semester.
The Coyote men turned in a 3.15 GPA, making them one of four Summit League teams to receive Scholar All-America status. This is the eighth consecutive semester the men have earned accolades. The Coyote men, who posted a 3.13 GPA in the fall, had six individuals earn 4.0 GPA’s during the spring semester.
