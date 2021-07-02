Jay Hubner shot a hole-in-one during men’s day play at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club on Thursday.
Hubner made the ace on Hole No. 16, using a 4 Ping Hybrid. It was his fifth hole-in-one at Hillcrest.
Golfing with Hubner were Cal Riesgaard, Barry O’Connell and Pat King.
