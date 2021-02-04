SIOUX FALLS — The Harrisburg Tigers got rolling early and shot 62 percent for the game on the way to a 76-33 victory over Yankton in Thursday night’s girls’ basketball Throwback Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Third-ranked Harrisburg built a 24-6 lead after the first quarter and led 41-15 at halftime.
Carolyn Haar and Brecli Honner each scored 13 points to lead the Tigers (13-1), while Emilee Boyer added 10 points. Harrisburg recorded 19 assists on 32 made baskets.
In what was the 11th consecutive loss for the Gazelles (1-12), Kate Beeman had eight points and three rebounds, Annika Gordon and Macy Drotzmann both had six points, Claire Tereshinski pulled down six rebounds and Molly Savey grabbed four rebounds.
“I was happy with the fact that our kids came out and played hard,” head coach Trey Krier said. “For 32 minutes we played together and worked together to compete. That’s something we need to have consistently.
“We got things turned back in the direction and we’re excited for the opportunities ahead of us.”
Harrisburg travels to O’Gorman on Tuesday. Yankton continues its final road swing of the season on Tuesday at Watertown.
Harrisburg topped the Gazelles 47-31 in the JV game.
For Yankton, Macy Drotzmann led the way with seven points and four rebounds. Kylily Medina scored five points and Britta Pietila grabbed five rebounds for the Gazelles.
Harrisburg won the two-quarter ‘C’ game 21-16. Bailey LaCroix and Medina both scored four points, and Kamella Kopp had six rebounds.
HARRISBURG (13-1)
Emilee Boyer 5-6 0-0 10; Sydney Altenburg 2-5 5; Carolyn Haar 6-6 0-0 13; Sydney Hybertson 3-9 0-0 8; Brecli Honner 5-6 1-2 13; Jaylee Hofer 1-3 0-0 2; Siri Anderson 2-2 0-0 6; Kaylee Plahn 1-2 0-0 3; Hannah Eide 2-2 1-1 5; Abigail Flanagan 2-3 0-0 4; Kaylee Timmer 1-2 0-0 2; Kayleigh Hybertson 2-2 0-1 4; Rachael Johnson 0-2 0-0 0; Kennedy Healy 0-2 1-2 1. TOTALS 32-52 3-6 76.
YANKTON (1-12)
Kate Beeman 4-11 0-0 8; Jordynn Salvatori 2-7 1-4 5; Claire Tereshinski 1-6 0-0 2; Molly Savey 1-4 0-0 2; Annika Gordon 2-5 2-2 6; Jillian Eidsness 1-2 0-0 2; Britta Pietila 0-2 0-0 0; Bailey LaCroix 1-2 0-0 2; Macy Drotzmann 2-2 2-2 6; Lina Bauer 0-1 0-0 0; Elle Feser 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 14-42 5-8 33.
HARRISBURG 24 17 25 10 — 76
YANKTON 6 9 10 8 — 33
Three-Pointers — HAR 9-18 (Anderson 2-2, Honner 23, S. Hybertson 2-7, Haar 1-1, Altenburg 1-2, Plahn 1-2, Hofer 0-1), YHS 0-4 (Bauer 0-1, Tereshinski 0-3). Total Rebounds — HAR 27 (Boyer 4, Haar 4), YHS 25 (Tereshinski 6). Assists — HAR 19 (Haar 4), YHS 3 (Beeman, Salvatori, Eidsness). Turnovers — YHS 16, HAR 6. Personal Fouls — HAR 7, YHS 6. Fouled Out — None.
