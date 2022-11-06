CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — South Dakota State's Hunter Dustman booted a 26-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, lifting the top-ranked Jackrabbits to a 31-28 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday night and securing at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

The Jackrabbits, who tied a school record with their ninth consecutive victory, improved to 9-1 overall and remained undefeated in league play with a 7-0 mark. SDSU also will receive the MVFC's automatic berth into the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, marking the program's 11th consecutive postseason appearance.

