MITCHELL – The Freeman Black Sox fell to the Lake Norden Lakers 5-3 here at Cadwell Park Saturday night in Round 1 of the South Dakota State Amateur State Tournament.
Jordon Johnson got the decision, pitching a complete game in the process. Michael Drotzmann took the loss for Freeman.
The Black Sox were undone by five errors in the contest.
“We can play better than that,” Freeman manager Jake Weier said. “We had five errors, which is not like us. One error or maybe two a game is our max. It was disheartening to play defense that poorly behind good pitching and not have (the pitchers’) backs tonight. Other than that, we hit the ball around well. We missed a timely hit here and there. (It could have been a) different ballgame.”
Weier, playing center field, went 3-of-4 in the game with two runs.
Freeman got off to the fast start, getting the bases loaded with no outs. Phil Madsen scored the first run of the game on an error by Lake Norden second baseman Tony Campbell. However, the Black Sox could not add any more runs in the first inning.
“It was good to get one there and jump out and take the lead right away,” Weier said.
Freeman’s Blake Schrodermeier settled in well, pitching 5 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out nine. Schrodermeier was forced out of the game after 105 pitches because he is young enough to play Legion baseball. Although he is not in the league, he is bound by the Legion pitch count rules, which do not allow a pitcher to go past 105 pitches.
“Everyone doesn’t really agree with that rule,” Weier said. “Everyone I’ve talked to thinks it’s the way it’s going to be. We would have loved to see him go a couple innings. I know Tabor’s thinking the exact same thing. They had (Riley) Rothschadl up there and had to take him out.”
With Freeman leading 3-2, Michael Drotzmann, a pickup player from Lesterville, relieved Schrodermeier.
With two outs in the seventh inning, the Lakers loaded the bases after Schrodermeier, now playing third base, committed an error on a ground ball by Mount Marty JV player Mitchell Noem that would have got Freeman out of the inning.
In the next at-bat, Lake Norden’s Jesse Van Overbeek singled to center field to score Mick Tulson and Tony Cambell. The Lakers would take the 4-3 lead into the seventh inning stretch.
“Luck favors the prepared always, not that we were not prepared,” Weier said. “I’m proud of our boys. We played a great game. We can’t take anything away from Lake Norden. The played a very good game and hit the ball good.”
The Lakers added another run on another Freeman error, this time by shortstop Phil Madsen, that scored David Novak, a pickup from Bryant, to give Lake Norden a 5-3 lead.
Freeman had a chance to rally in the ninth with runners on second and third with two outs. However, Owen Feser struck out as Freeman’s last-ditch efforts fell short.
Five of Lake Norden’s final six outs were strikeouts by Johnson.
“We just couldn’t (tie) it,” Weier said. “We should have had our opportunities earlier that we should have (scored more runs).”
Despite the loss, Weier is still proud of his team.
“I’m proud of these young guys and the success we had this year,” Weier said. “Hopefully they all come back and we’ll keep growing (as a team).”
Weier was hugging his son, Tucker, after the game. He said being able to see his family after the game is helpful in dealing with a tough loss.
The start of the game was delayed by 90 minutes for mid-afternoon rain in Mitchell.
A helicopter descended onto home plate at Cadwell Park about an hour before the game to help dry it after rain forced the earlier game between (teams) to move across the street to Drake Field. The field looked like a mushy dirt, and the grounds crew at Cadwell Park along with the helicopter pilot Jeff Krall did a great job of getting the field ready for the 7:05 p.m. pitch time.
