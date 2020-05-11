EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ‘Lost Season’ series, which documents how student-athletes adjusted to their senior seasons being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic
It had happened before.
There was a precedent.
Four years ago, the Yankton High School girls’ golf team climbed the Class AA ladder after a top-five finish the previous year and captured the state championship with a squad that featured three seniors.
Could the same thing have happened this spring?
Let’s ask Peyton Tramp, one of three seniors on this year’s Gazelles golf team.
“We had confidence that we could do it again,” she said. “We were hoping this could be the year.
“I was excited for what we could do.”
Tramp and her teammates won’t get that opportunity to see if they could rekindle that magic, however. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, spring sports — and consequently, spring sports championship events — were cancelled in South Dakota.
The Gazelles, with five of their six golfers returning from last year’s state tournament squad that tied for second place, were left to wonder, what could have been?
“We were looking forward to having a really good year,” said head coach Brett Sime, whose team also won the Eastern South Dakota Conference championship a year ago.
As the month of March progressed, the question for the Gazelles become, would they get a season at all? Was there even a possibility to have a state tournament this spring?
Eventually, hope faded.
“At first we thought we’d just miss a week, but it kept getting worse and worse,” Tramp said.
When official word came down that spring sports and the corresponding championships were not going to be held this year, the disappointment was immediate for the Gazelles.
“I was really upset,” senior Josie Krajewski said. “I wouldn’t get to hang out with all the girls and make more memories.”
And potentially, more history.
Kasey Erickson was the only member of last year’s Yankton state tournament squad (six golfers) to graduate, which meant the Gazelles were going to return seniors Morgan Strahl, Tramp and Krajewski, along with juniors Halle Stephenson and Morgan Sundleaf.
Strahl is the lone remaining member of that 2016 state championship squad for Yankton, while Tramp and Krajewski have both competed in three previous state tournaments.
“There’s been a feeling for a long time that this was going to be a great season, and then suddenly it’s gone,” Krajewski said.
It was going to take quite a performance to defeat defending Class AA champion O’Gorman, which beat Yankton and Aberdeen Central by 54 strokes a year ago for the title.
Still, it was a goal for the Gazelles — not to mention, a repeat as conference champs.
“We were looking to, who knows, maybe give O’Gorman a run for their money,” Sime said.
The Gazelles will never know, however.
“I’m really disappointed we didn’t have a chance to see what the girls could have done,” Sime said.
— — —
All the Gazelles can do now is find time to golf on their own, now that the two courses (Fox Run and Hillcrest) are open.
“I can’t require them to be out there, so if they are, they’re doing it on their own,” Sime said.
It’s not the same, though.
Not only are the Gazelles missing out on time spent with their teammates, they’re missing out on time with their friends and classmates in school.
“It’s all just sad,” Krajewski said. “We’ll never get to have those experiences.
“It makes our class unique, I guess.”
The connections in hallways and in classrooms are something the Gazelles are especially missing this spring, according to Tramp.
“It’s been a lonely situation, because you’re in front of a computer all day and you don’t get to see your friends very often,” she said.
While the idea of online instruction is new for everyone, the teachers at Yankton High School have been accommodating, both golfers said.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for them,” Tramp said.
If there’s a silver lining to be taken out of the whole ordeal, it’s that the Gazelles should never take a moment for granted, according to Tramp.
“I never realized last year at state would be the last time I’d put on my golf shoes for a competition,” Tramp said. “I would’ve never known.”
