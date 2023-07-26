GREGORY — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton Titans 16-under baseball team won the Region 2B Championship against Parkston as part of the Class B 16-Under Regionals Wednesday.
Drew Braley registered three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched for Parkston.
Kolter Kramer and Maddux Brissett registered RBIs offensively for Parkston.
Parkston will also advance to state, as it hosts the tournament beginning Aug. 4.
Region 4B
Scotland-Menno 7, Freeman-Marion 2
FREEMAN — The Scotland-Menno Trappers won their second game of the day Wednesday 7-2 against Freeman-Marion in Game Seven of the South Dakota Class B VFW 16-Under Regionals.
Ashton Dennis registered three RBIs in the contest for the Trappers, with Erick Buechler and Izayah Ulmer adding an RBI apiece. Parker Hochstein struck out three batters in 4 1/3 innings pitched, earning the victory.
Evan Scharberg and Easton Tschetter registered seven strikeouts apiece for Freeman. Scharberg took the loss. Jackson Donlan went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Freeman.
Tyndall 3, Freeman-Marion 2
FREEMAN — The Tyndall 16-under baseball team scored three runs in the first inning and held on for a 3-2 victory over Freeman-Marion in Game 5 of the South Dakota Class B VFW 16-Under Regionals Wednesday.
Chapin Cooper registered a 2-RBI single in the first, with Jace Toupal adding another on a sac fly.
Tayden Kerrigan hit an RBI single for F-M in the top of the fourth, while Sawyer Wipf was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded. Rocky Ammann struck out on the next at-bat to end the contest.
Landon Bares struck out two batters in 4 2/3 innings pitched in the victory, while Jace Toupal struck out three batters in 2 1/3 innings pitched. Freeman-Marion’s Easton Miller struck out six batters in the loss.
Scotland-Menno 8, Salem 5
FREEMAN — The Scotland-Menno Trappers overcame a 5-0 deficit as a five-run fourth inning helped them to an 8-5 victory over the Salem Cubs in game 6 of the Class B 16-Under Regionals Wednesday.
Parker Hochstein and Izayah Ulmer registered two RBIs apiece for Scotland-Menno.
Kory Keppen struck out 10 batters in 5 1/3 innings pitched in the victory. Down 5-2, the Trappers scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-5 lead.
SD Class A VFW Playoffs
Tri-Valley 6-5, Wagner 5-3
COLTON — The Tri-Valley Maroon scored the last five runs of the game to defeat Wagner 5-3 in the South Dakota Class A VFW Playoffs Wednesday.
Frank Soukup registered two RBIs for Wagner. Javian Pesicka struck out four batters in four innings pitched, while Soukup struck out three batters in two innings pitched.
In the first game, the Maroon got a walk-off 2-RBI single as they defeated Wagner in the South Dakota Class A VFW Playoffs 6-5 Wednesday to force the “if” game.
For Wagner, Brady Cournoyer struck out two batters in four innings pitched. Soukup struck out four batters in 2 2/3 innings pitched.
Soukup, Carter Cournoyer, Tyler Tjeerdsma, Brady Cournoyer and Landon Mudder registered RBIs in the contest for Wagner.
Dakota Valley 5, Tea 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley’s Noah Graham pitched a one-hit shutout against Tea in a 5-0 victory Wednesday in the Class A VFW Playoffs.
Graham registered seven strikeouts in the contest.
Vincent Hoffman and Jack Wiese registered two RBIs apiece for DV.
