SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles earned a pair of sweeps in a girls’ tennis triangular in Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Yankton rolled to a 9-0 victory over host Sioux Falls Roosevelt. In singles play, Maggie Schaefer, Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski each won matches by 10-0 scores. Nora Krajewski and Schaefer, and Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon each earned 10-0 victories in doubles play.
Yankton bounced Aberdeen Roncalli 8-0. One match was called by default.
Against Roncalli, Yankton’s Kayla Marsh and Franni Kouri earned a 10-0 doubles victory.
Yankton, 13-2, is back in action on Tuesday, traveling to Sioux Falls for a triangular against Sioux Falls Lincoln and Mitchell. Start time is set for noon.
YANKTON 9, ROOSEVELT 0
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Camille Pederson 10-0; Nora Krajewski Y def. Lauren Betsworth 10-0; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Elaina Fortney 10-0; Frannie Kouri Y def. Ella Cornett 10-1; Addison Gordon Y def. Berit Hefti 10-5; Paige Mitzel Y def. Allie Weber 10-3
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Schaefer Y def. Betsworth-Weber 10-0; Gordon-Krajewski Y def. Claira Hall-Pederson 10-0; Kayla Marsh-Kouri Y def. Hefti-Madison Nelson 10-5
YANKTON 8, RONCALLI 0
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Hallie Haskell 10-1; Nora Krajewski Y def. Maria Barnett 10-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. River Haskell 10-3; Frannie Kouri Y def. Raley Haskell 10-4; Addison Gordon vs. Eva Madsen, default; Paige Mitzel Y def. Anna Mitzel 10-3
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Schaefer def. H. Haskell-Barnett 10-3; Gordon-S. Krajewski Y def. Ri. Haskell-Ra. Haskell 10-1; Kouri-Kayla Marsh Y def. Madsen-A. Mitzel 10-0
