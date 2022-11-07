VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team hit a program record 19 3-pointers as they opened the Kayla Karius era with a convincing 106-41 victory over the Midland Warriors Monday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

“It was a great debut for our team tonight,” Karius said after the game. “We are such a new, young team with a new coaching staff. Practicing is one thing, and then to step out on the floor and play against somebody in a real game is different. Our players handled it well.”

