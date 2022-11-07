VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team hit a program record 19 3-pointers as they opened the Kayla Karius era with a convincing 106-41 victory over the Midland Warriors Monday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“It was a great debut for our team tonight,” Karius said after the game. “We are such a new, young team with a new coaching staff. Practicing is one thing, and then to step out on the floor and play against somebody in a real game is different. Our players handled it well.”
USD starts the regular season 1-0, while the game was a non-counter for the Warriors, who are 2-2 on the season.
Following an opening basket from Midland, USD went on a 13-0 run. Alexi Hempe and Grace Larkins scored all 13 points for the Coyotes on the run.
“It was exciting to see Grace and Alexi set the tone for us,” Karius said. “A lot of our fans and people are well aware of Grace Larkins after last year, but she’s taking on a bigger role this year. She sets the tempo for us. On the defensive end, she’s feisty and always creates more offensive opportunities.”
Larkins and Hempe each had 18 points to lead the Coyotes.
“The combination of (Grace) and Alexi on the offensive end is a fun one to watch,” Karius said. “Our team was passing the ball well and finding the open (player). To have 26 assists in a game on 40 field goals is amazing.
“We were always making the extra pass tonight, finding an open shooter, and exchanging a good shot for a great shot.”
Larkins had six assists to lead USD. Jeniah Ugofsky and Carley Duffney had six rebounds each for the Coyotes.
Frankie Klausen led Midland with nine points.
USD shot 23-of-39 (59%) from the floor in the first half, including 12-16 from 3-point range as they led 63-16 at halftime. It went on additional runs of 21-0 and 17-0 in the half.
The Coyotes opened the second half on a 21-0 run to take an 84-16 lead. The Coyotes’ defense was stout, as Midland did not have a field goal make in the quarter.
Karius said she wanted her team to play at the same level throughout the entire game regardless of what the scoreboard said.
“We’re talking about the first game of the season here,” she said. “There’s a lot to improve on. We need to continue to challenge ourselves and continue to stay locked in. That’s how you continue to get better and how you face tougher opponents down the line.”
Hempe said Karius was giving the players that message during timeouts throughout the game.
“(Coach Karius was) reminding us of what we do in practice every day and making sure that we’re not taking anything for granted,” Hempe said.
Larkins talked about the confidence she has in her teammates to make shots, specifically with Hempe.
“We all believe in each other,” Larkins said. “If (Alexi) shoots the ball if I’m passing her, I know it’s going in. Even if it doesn’t go in, it’s going in.”
USD will have a much tougher test Thursday against a No. 21 Creighton Bluejays team that defeated the No. 23 South Dakota State Jackrabbits 78-69 Tuesday.
“(Creighton) will be a good test for us,” Karius said. “It’ll be fun to have such a great opponent here on our home floor.”
“We’re going to treat it the same way we treated the game tonight,” Larkins said. “(We’re going to) prepare the same exact way – treat every game the same and get ready to go.”
Tipoff between the Coyotes and Bluejays is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Sarah Shepard 1-4 0-0 2, Lexi Kraft 0-3 0-0 0, Kennedy Darner 1-3 0-0 2, Sam Shepard 1-5 0-2 3, Erin Prusa 3-7 2-2 8, Rubie Klausen 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Shepard 1-5 5-5 7, Gabby Beauperthuy 0-2 0-0 0, Aisa Bryant 1-2 0-0 2, Frankie Klausen 3-5 0-0 9, Erin Foxhall 3-6 0-0 6, Lexie Glosser 1-3 0-0 2, Rachel Culhane 0-0 0-0 0, Kaley Einrem 0-3 0-0 0, Anna Fitzgerald 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-49 7-9 41.
Jeniah Ugofsky 2-3 0-0 4, Alexi Hempe 6-11 2-2 18, Macy Guebert 3-8 0-0 8, Grace Larkins 6-9 3-3 18, Madison Grange 3-5 0-0 6, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 3-5 2-3 9, Morgan Hansen 6-8 0-0 16, Cassidy Carson 2-3 0-0 5, Carley Duffney 4-10 0-0 8, Sophie Haydon 0-4 0-0 0. TOTALS: 40-74 7-8 106.
SOUTH DAKOTA 37 26 23 20 — 106
Three-Pointers: SD 19-27 (Hempe 4-6, Avila-Ambrosi 4-5, Hansen 4-4, Larkins 3-4, Guebert 2-4, Demers 1-1, Carson 1-2, Duffney 0-1), MU 4-17 (Klausen 3-4, Sam Shepard 1-4, Sarah Shepard 0-1, E. Shepard 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Einrem 0-2). Rebounds: SD 45 (Ugofsky 6, Duffney 6), MU 20 (Prusa 3). Personal Fouls: SD 11, MU 10. Fouled Out: None. Assists: SD 26 (Larkins 6), MU 5. Turnovers: MU 19, SD 6. Steals: SD 10 (Larkins 4), MU 3 (Glosser 2). Blocked Shots: SD 5, MU 3 (Prusa 2). Attendance: 1,778.
Note: Game counted as an exhibition for Midland.
