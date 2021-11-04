LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington’s Carson Noecker and Crofton’s Jordyn Arens were each recognized as “Super State” for cross country by the Nebraska Coaches Association. Bloomfield-Wausa’s Darla Nelson was named “All-State.”
The recognitions were announced on Thursday.
Noecker won a third consecutive Class C boys’ title, finishing in 15:19.51. He is the second straight three-time champion in Class C, following Minden’s Aidan Wheelock (2016-18), and will try to become the first-ever boys’ runner in Nebraska to win four state titles in 2022.
Arens won her second straight Class D girls’ title, finishing in 19:11.43, and helped the Warriors to the team title.
Nelson finished sixth in Class C, finishing in 20:26.75. She helped Bloomfield-Wausa to a 10th place team finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.