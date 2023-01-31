The Yankton club high school bowling teams continued their strong season with a sweep of Sioux Falls Christian on Monday at Yankton Bowl.
The Yankton girls improved to 10-1 with a 47-3 rout of the Chargers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Yankton club high school bowling teams continued their strong season with a sweep of Sioux Falls Christian on Monday at Yankton Bowl.
The Yankton girls improved to 10-1 with a 47-3 rout of the Chargers.
For the Gazelles, Phoebe Shipps rolled a 245 high game and 623 series to lead the way. Zara Bitsos had a 210 high game and 614 series. Teighlor Karstens added a 190 high game and 519 series.
Ella Lenin led SFC with a 157 high game and 375 series.
The Yankton boys remained unbeaten with a 45-5 victory over the Chargers.
For the Bucks (11-0), Nate Myer rolled a 245 high game and 638 series, and Carter Teply rolled a 223 high game and 630 series to lead the way. Connar Becker added a 222 high game and 599 series.
Grant Santema led the Chargers with a 224 high game and 599 series. James Woodward added a 202 high game and 581 series.
Yankton travels to Eastway Bowl to face Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday.
The Yankton JV boys improved to 10-1 with a 45-5 victory over the Chargers. For Yankton, Liam Villanueva rolled a 213 high game and 597 series to lead the way. Justin Stratman had a 209 high game and 579 series. Payton Kautz added a 222 high game and 460 series.
Isaac VanOtterloo rolled a 153 high game and 460 series for SFC.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.