RALEIGH, N.C.—Senior Merga Gemeda cruised to a new South Dakota program record in the 10,000 meters at the Raleigh Relays Friday night on Paul Derr Track.
Gemeda clocked 28:58.12 to win his section of the 10,000 meters and finish xx overall at the Raleigh Relays. He shaved 20 seconds off his personal best from last spring, breaking his own school record in the process. Two months lie ahead of the 2023 NCAA West Preliminary meet, but tonight’s time would have placed Gemeda in qualifying position for the first round of nationals last season.
