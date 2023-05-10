SIOUX FALLS — Three former University of South Dakota standouts, a former Mount Marty star and a former Armour standout are among the 13 individuals selected for the Class of 2023 of the South Dakota Basketball Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday.
The inductions will take place at the 13th annual banquet, Aug. 26 at the Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls.
The induction list includes former USD players Louie Krogman, Jeana (Hoffman) Krome and Jenna (Hoffman) Kubesh. Former Mount Marty standout Eric Lappe was also chosen, as was Armour High School great Dan Friedel.
Also selected were Chad and Scott Boekelheide, Brenda (Davis) Comstock, Paige Paulsen and Jordan (Stapp) Proefrock. Arnold Johnson, Harry Marske and Derek Paulsen will be inducted posthumously.
The 1972 Miller team will be recognized as the “Team of Excellence.” The Rustlers went 24-0, winning the Class A title that season.
Krogman, a 2008 graduate of White River, holds the South Dakota high school career scoring record with 3,521 points. He averaged 33 points a game as a senior, leading the Tigers to the state title that season while earning Mr. Basketball and Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year honors. He scored 1,644 points during his USD career.
Krogman is currently superintendent at White River.
Krome and Kubesh played in six state tournaments for Mitchell, leading the Kernels to four Eastern South Dakota Conference titles, as well a state title in 2003, before helping lead the Coyotes to an NCAA Division II National runner-up in 2008.
Krome, the 2004 Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year, averaged 21 points per game as a season and finished with 1,565 points. She earned NCAA Division II All-American honors for USD in 2008.
Krome currently lives in Sioux Falls.
Kubesh, the 2003 Gatorade Player of the Year, averaged 16 points per game as a senior and finished her MHS career with 1,497 points.
Kubesh currently lives in Canistota.
Lappe led Harrold to a Class B state title in 1992, scoring 40 points in the final to lead the Cardinals past Warner 84-79. He averaged 29 points per game as a senior, sharing Mr. Basketball Honors, and finished with 2,055 points. He went on to play collegiately at Mount Marty.
Lappe currently lives in Spearfish.
Freidel helped Armour to a 97-3 record during his career, including a stretch of 64 straight wins and Class B state titles in 1978 and 1979. He averaged 23 points per game as a senior, shooting 58 percent from the field. He went on to compete in both basketball and football at Augustana.
Freidel now lives in New London, Minnesota.
Here is a look at the other honorees:
Chad Boekelheide, Northville (Northwestern 1991): The Wildcats won Class B state titles in 1989 and 1991 with the Boekelheide twins manning the backcourt. Chad averaged 27 points per game as a senior and had a career total of 1,633. The Boekelheides played at Northern State and helped the Wolves to a 106-28 record from 1992-95.
Scott Boekelheide, Northville (Northwestern 1991): A 25-0 season in 1991 settled Northwestern’s four-year record at 93-10. Scott averaged 19 points per game as a senior. He had 1,466 career points and a school record 178 assists. At Northern the Boekelheides played on teams that took second in the NAIA National Tournament in 1993 and 1994.
Brenda (Davis) Comstock, Louisville, Colo. (Tri-Valley 2000): During her career Comstock led the Mustangs to a record of 76-18. She averaged 20 points per game as a senior and totaled 1,648 career points. Comstock scored 1,688 points at South Dakota State and helped the Jackrabbits win the NCAA Division II national title in 2003.
Arnold Johnson (Brookings 1953): The late Johnson was a mainstay on the Brookings team that went 21-1 and won the Class A state championship in 1952. The following season the Bobcats took fifth place. Johnson was chosen to the all-tournament team both years. He competed in basketball and football at South Dakota State.
Harry Marske (Andover 1955): The late Marske was a dominating force at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds. He scored 914 points as a senior, averaging 35 per game. His high game was 51. Marske was all-South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference four years at Northern where he totaled 1,676 points. He was chosen by Detroit in the NBA Draft.
Derek Paulsen (Custer 1999): The late Paulsen had completed his junior year at Custer and was being recruited by several Power Five Conference schools when he lost his life at age 17 in a car accident July 30, 1999. He led the Wildcats to the Class A state title as a sophomore. Custer took third as Paulsen averaged 18 points and seven assists as a junior.
Paige Paulsen, Williamston, Mich. (Custer 2003): After ending his career with 1,790 points, Paulsen was named Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year. Custer won the Class A state title when he was a junior. The Wildcats were second in 2003 when Paulsen averaged 25 points per game. He played at Northern Illinois and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Jordan (Stapp) Proefrock, Sturgis (Newell 2004): A rare five time Class A all-stater, Proefrock scored 2,815 career points. She netted 24 points per game as an eighth-grader and in the next three season averaged 25, 29 and 29. Then as a senior she scored 30 points per game as Newell went 18-3. Proefrock played at Jacksonville State (Ala.)
