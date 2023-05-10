SIOUX FALLS — Three former University of South Dakota standouts, a former Mount Marty star and a former Armour standout are among the 13 individuals selected for the Class of 2023 of the South Dakota Basketball Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday.

The inductions will take place at the 13th annual banquet, Aug. 26 at the Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls.

