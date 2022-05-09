Yankton improved to 11-5 with a doubleheader sweep of Rapid City Central in club high school baseball action on Sunday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Lucas Kampshoff and Jack Halsted each had three hits, including a double, and three RBI as Yankton rolled to a 13-1 victory.
Dylan Prouty doubled for Yankton. Josh Sheldon, Joe Gokie, Connor Teichroew, Jace McCorkell and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Riley Palmer had the lone Central hit.
Landen Loecker went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out four, for the win. Brecken O’Brien took the loss.
Yankton earned another 13-1 victory in the nightcap.
McCorkell went 3-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Drew Ryken, Gokie, Lucas Kampshoff, Loecker and Curtis Steppat each had two hits. Hunter Teichroew and Samuel Kampshoff each had a hit in the victory.
Kyle Schlueter had two hits for Central. Jace Thompson, Brodee Matthews and Jacob Mellum each had a hit.
Mac Ryken went the distance in the five-inning contest for the victory. Wesley Gillespie took the loss.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls Roosevelt today (Tuesday). Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Monday
YHS JV 14, Wash. JV 4
Yankton rolled past Sioux Falls Washington 14-4 in the opening game of a junior varsity baseball doubleheader, Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Due to technical difficulties, results of the second game were not available at presstime.
Keegan Holmstrom went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Yankton. Owen Wishon had three hits and three RBI. Josh Sheldon went 2-for-3 with a triple. Keenan Wagner also had two hits. Payton Peterson doubled, and Luke Bernatow and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit in the victory.
Sean Turner picked up the win, striking out seven in 3 2/3 shutout innings of work.
Yankton travels to Brandon Valley on Saturday.
Sunday
Dakota Valley 1, Bon Homme 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — A Randy Rosenquist sacrifice fly provided the only scoring as Dakota Valley blanked Bon Homme 1-0 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Ashton Pick, Tyler Schutte and Brendan Barnett each had a hit for Dakota Valley.
Logan Winckler had the lone Bon Homme hit.
Jake Pruchniak picked up the win, striking out 12. Riley Rothschadl took the loss, striking out 14.
Dakota Valley hosts Canton today (Tuesday).
Redfield 2, Parkston 0
REDFIELD — Redfield remained undefeated with a 2-0 victory over Parkston in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Peyton Osborn went 2-for-3 with a triple for Redfield. Keaton Rohlfs had the other Redfield hit.
Brayden Jervik doubled for Parkston. Luke Bormann, Ty Neugebauer and Carter Kalda each had a hit.
Fehi Faonelua picked up the win, striking out five in his 6 2/3 innings of work. Rohlfs got the final out for the save. Bormann took the loss, allowing one unearned run in four innings of work.
Redfield, 10-0, hosts Groton today (Tuesday). Parkston, 11-2, hosts Vermillion on Thursday.
Dakota Valley 25, Centerville 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Ethan Anema went 4-for-5 with four RBI to lead Dakota Valley past Centerville 25-1 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Jaxon Hennies went 3-for-5 with a double and Brendan Barnett went 3-for-4 with three RBI and five runs scored for Dakota Valley. Tyler Schutte posted a double and four RBI. Randy Rosenquist had a hit and four RBI. Jackson Boonstra, Ashton Pick and Garrett Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Miles Eide had two of Centerville’s three hits. Aiden Bobzin also had a hit.
Beau Pollema picked up the win, striking out eight in the five-inning contest.
Centerville hosts Menno-Scotland today (Tuesday).
Bon Homme 10, Centerville 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Carter Uecker tossed a three-hit shutout as Bon Homme blanked Centerville 10-0 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Landon Smith went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Bon Homme. Easton Mudder went 3-for-4. Riley Rothschadl and Wesley Kaul each doubled and singled. Uecker and Landon Bares each doubled in the win.
Aiden Bobzin, Lincoln Mansfield and Corbin Tople each had a hit for Centerville.
Uecker struck out nine in the six-inning contest for the win.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Menno-Scotland 0
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson’s Ben Swatek held Menno-Scotland to one hit as the Huskies blanked the Trappers 3-0 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Jake Gale doubled and singled, and Noah McDermott had two hits for EPJ. Hunter Geary, Ty Trometer and Levi Miller each had a hit in the victory.
Kory Keppen had the lone Trappers hit.
Swatek struck out eight in the victory. Keppen took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work.
EPJ travels to Vermillion on Wednesday. The Trappers travel to Centerville today (Tuesday).
Wagner 8, Parker 4
PARKER — The Wagner offense took advantage of 16 walks in an 8-4 victory over Parker in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Dustin Honomichl doubled and Corbin Carda singled for Wagner.
Levi Berens doubled and singled, and Ray Travnicek had two hits for Parker. Ethan Sheaffer, Ethan Kasten and Devin Kuchta each had a hit for the Pheasants.
Matt Link picked up the win, striking out five in his four innings of work. Logan Bridges took the loss, striking out seven and allowing one earned run in four innings of work.
PGDCWL 16, Bennett County 0
MARTIN — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers rolled to a 16-0 victory over Bennett County in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Aiden Bultje and Jackson Neuman combined in the four-inning no-hitter, striking out nine. Bultje picked up the win, striking out six in his three innings of work.
Offensively for the Honkers, Bultje, Jaxon Christensen and Jackson Olsen each doubled and singled. Jackson Neuman also had two hits. Dawson Hoffman and Oakley Kott each doubled. Trevor Rolland and Joey Foxley each had a hit.
The Honkers, 7-0, travel to Gregory County today (Tuesday).
PGDCWL 26, Hot Springs 1
MARTIN — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers scored 24 runs in the first inning on the way to a 26-0 rout of Hot Springs in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Jaxon Christensen went 3-for-3 with a double and six RBI for the Honkers. Oakley Kott went 3-for-3 with a triple. Aiden Bultje went 3-for-3 with four RBI. Joey Foxley posted a home run, a double and four RBI. Caden Foxley doubled twice, driving in three. Jackson Neuman and Dawson Hoffman each had a triple and a single. Caden Oberbroekling doubled, and Grayson Hanson, Jaden Petersen and Trevor Rolland each had a hit in the victory.
Kott picked up the win, striking out two in the three-inning contest.
Jaydon Koffler doubled, and Tyler Remington and Nathaniel Horton each had a hit for Hot Springs.
Saturday
Bon Homme 9, Lennox 7
LENNOX — Bon Homme built an early 4-0 lead and held on for a 9-7 victory over Lennox in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Riley Rothschadl, Landon Smith and Chapin Cooper each had two hits for Bon Homme. Landon Schmidt and Wesley Kaul each doubled. Easton Mudder, Carter Uecker and Logan Winckler each had a hit in the effort.
Brett Duncan had two hits and two RBI for Lennox. Lance Spieler doubled and Talen Eich added a hit.
Smith picked up the win. Braxton Musser took the loss.
Vermillion 10, Parker 0
PARKER — Vermillion downed Parker 10-0 in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Jake Jensen had three hits and Willis Robertson had two hits for Vermillion, as the two Mount Marty recruits sparked the Tanagers. Ben Burbach also had two hits for Vermillion. Jack Kratz and T.J. Tracy each had a hit in the victory.
Ray Travnicek had a pair of hits for Parker. Levi Berens and Ethan Sheaffer each had a hit.
Clayton Sorensen picked up the win, striking out five in the five-inning contest. Seth Vanvliet took the loss, striking out six.
Vermillion, 11-0, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.