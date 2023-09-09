SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty finished fourth in the men’s division and seventh in the women’s division of the Holiday Inn Sunflower Opener, Sept. 9 at Sioux Center, Iowa.
Sioux Falls won the men’s title, 33 to 35 over host Dordt. Wayne State (85) was third, followed by the Lancers (112) and Northwestern (131).
Former Lancer Brian Santiago (Hartington, Nebraska), competing unattached, won the men’s race, finishing the 8,000-meter course in 24:55.07. Craig Becker, also running unattached, was second in 25:02.89.
Mount Marty was led by Logan Ferrari, who placed 12th in 26:12.40. Ethan Fritzinger (26:44.01) was 20th, Tague Tvedt (26:45.75) was 21st, Owen Koontz (27:59.41) was 41st and Liam Vidas (28:57.54) was 61st to complete the Lancers’ scoring. Also for MMU, Jacob Kueny (29:50.87) was 73rd, Donny De’Sersa (30:01.21) was 74th, Cristobal Gonzalez (30:32.31) was 81st, Alan Santiago (Hartington, 35:06.58) was 92nd and David Phillips (38:15.92) was 95th.
Dordt’s Thaniel Schroeder, a former Freeman Academy standout, was seventh in 25:42.26. Former Yankton standout Mason Welker, competing for Morningside, was 44th in 28:08.56.
USF won the women’s title, 36 to 38 over Dordt. Wayne State (95) was third. USF’s Khot Juac won the 5,000-meter event in 17:30.32, beating out Dordt’s Jessica Kampman (17:48.56).
Mount Marty finished with 220 points, led by Jordyn Fischer’s 46th place finish in 20:44.29. Emily Johnson (22:26.01) was 83rd, Alexis Gosch (23:11.35) was 96th, Bree Eisenhauer (Bloomfield, Nebraska; 24:11.54) was 100th and Grace Holys (25:15.79) was 107th for the Lancers.
Dordt’s Jessica Opfer, a sophomore from Hartington, was fifth in 18:45.01. Wayne State’s Brooke Solomon, a Yankton grad, was 11th in 19:08.12. Dordt’s Jada Koerner (Freeman Academy) was 16th in 19:28.85.
Next up for Mount Marty is the Wildcat Classic, Sept. 22 in Wayne, Nebraska.
