SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty finished fourth in the men’s division and seventh in the women’s division of the Holiday Inn Sunflower Opener, Sept. 9 at Sioux Center, Iowa.

Sioux Falls won the men’s title, 33 to 35 over host Dordt. Wayne State (85) was third, followed by the Lancers (112) and Northwestern (131).

