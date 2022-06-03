BY JAMES D. CIMBUREK
The Yankton Gazelles girls’ golf team charges into the South Dakota State Class AA Championships, Monday and Tuesday at Brookings Country Club, with four golfers back from a sixth place finish a year ago, two talented middle schoolers and some momentum.
Seniors Tatum Hohenthaner and Jillian Eidsness are the top returners from a season ago, with Eidsness tying for 23rd and Hohenthaner tying for 32nd a season ago. Both rank in the top 25 in state scoring average, Hohenthaner (85.8) in 20th and Eidsness (87.2) in 24th.
“It’s always a good thing to have experience back,” said Yankton head coach Brett Sime. “We have four returning players, and two middle schoolers that have played well. They both have a lot of experience: Sabrina on JV last year and Ellia on the South Dakota Junior Tour.”
Juniors Gracie Brockberg (tied for 54th) and Elsie Larson (tied for 78th) also return from 2021 state tournament team. Brockberg averages 96.4 per round, with Larson averaging 98.6.
Seventh grader Ellia Homstad ranks among the Gazelles’ leaders, averaging 86.25 per round to rank 22nd in the state. Eighth grader Sabrina Krajewksi is tied for 32nd in the state, averaging 90.6 per round.
“They’ve got the capability of shooting some low scores. They showed that at ESD,” Sime said. “Maybe if they shoot the same score or better it might be good enough to break into the top six.”
Yankton comes in off a pair of strong finishes. The Gazelles posted a season-low 334 to finish fourth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on May 24. A week later they won the Brandon Valley Invitational.
“To beat a team like Aberdeen is big. That’s a team that’s been at the top all year, and the girls have been excited about that,” Sime said, noting that the Brandon Valley Invitational was a partner format, not a normal event. “At state you won’t have a partner to fall back on.”
The top six teams are awarded hardware, making it a goal for the Gazelles and every other team in the field. Barring a team stumbling, most teams could just be playing that final awards spot, Sime noted.
“There are teams like Aberdeen Central, Harrisburg, O’Gorman, Rapid City Stevens and Mitchell that, day in and day out, have beat us,” he said. “If those teams play the way they are capable, a lot of teams will be playing for sixth.”
In the opening round Yankton will be paired with golfers from Pierre, Stevens and Sioux Falls Lincoln. Pierre, Lincoln, Huron, Brookings and Watertown will be competing with the Gazelles for a podium spot, Sime noted.
Yankton finished seventh at the Brookings Invitational last month, giving the Gazelles and other teams a look at the state tournament course.
“It’s the kind of course you can score well on,” Sime said. “If we go out and play the best we can, we’ll have a chance.”
Class A
The Vermillion Tanagers and seven other area golfers, including the defending state champion, are entered in the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Golf Tournament, Monday and Tuesday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course near Sioux Falls.
All five Tanager golfers were on last year’s squad that finished fourth at state. Senior Kensie Mulheron was 15th a year ago, with sophomore Stephanie Carr earning a medal with a tie for 24th. Junior Megan Brady (34th), eighth grader Georgia Johnson (49th) and freshman Kaitlin Tracy (56th) also return.
Beresford junior Maiya Muller returns to defend her Class A individual title. She is joined by junior Juliann Seeley, the only area Class A golfer who didn’t play in the 2021 tournament.
Parkston sends a pair of golfers who tied for 29th a year ago, junior Kayla Neugebauer and sophomore Gracie Oakley. Elk Point-Jefferson also sends a pair of golfers, senior Elise Hajek (45th in 2021) and sophomore Madison Buenger (tied for 53rd). Dakota Valley’s junior Lexi Squier, who finished 59th a year ago, is also entered in the 2022 tourney.
Class B Girls
A dozen area golfers, including three who brought home hardware from the 2021 tournament, will head to Rapid City for the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Golf Tournament.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian sophomore Abigail Svatos was the top area finisher a year ago, tying for seventh. Scotland-Menno’s Rylee Conrad finished 17th a season ago, with Avon’s McKenna Kocmich 18th.
Platte-Geddes qualified two golfers for state, seniors Ashton Summerville and Kiana Shevling-Major. Summerville tied for 26th a year ago.
Freeman will be represented by seniors Paige Auch and Lily Wipf. Freeman Academy-Marion will send freshmen Jada Buse and Sieta Wiersema to state. Also competing at state are Alcester-Hudson junior Lucy Osterkamp, Bon Homme junior Jaden Kortan (68th) and Centerville junior Grace Bjordal (73rd).
Class B Boys
A team from Freeman and nine other area golfers make up the area entries in the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Golf Tournament.
All three of Freeman’s golfers — junior Zac Sayler, eighth grader Tor Aanenson and seventh grader Tannen Auch — did not play at state a year ago.
Platte-Geddes qualified two golfers for state, including junior Dawson Hoffman, who tied for ninth a year ago. Junior Jadon Petersen tied for 78th last year.
Parker will send senior Landri Holzwarth (tied for 72nd) and junior Brenden Pesicka (tied for 53rd), both of which played at state a year ago. Bon Homme will send sophomore Landon Bares (tied for 45th) and eighth grader Kashius Tucker. Viborg-Hurley will send Peyton Hansen (tied for 66th) and Reiley Murray. Scotland-Menno’s Maveric Smith is also qualified.
