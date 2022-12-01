ALLEN, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors opened the season with a decisive 74-16 victory over the Tri-County Northeast Wolfpack Thursday.
Crofton is 1-0, while Tri-County Northeast is 0-1.
The Warriors were led by Caitlin Guenther’s 15 points. Sammie Allen contributed 14 points and five steals for the Warriors, while Ellie Tramp registered 12 points and six steals.
Mica Tornez led the Wolfpack with six points.
Crofton hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Friday while Tri-County Northeast plays at Bloomfield Friday.
Wynot 56, Bloomfield 27
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils defeated the Bloomfield Bees 56-27 to open the 2022-23 season Thursday.
Wynot shut out Bloomfield 13-0 in the first quarter and never looked back.
Lauren Haberman scored a team-high 13 points to lead Wynot. Kinslee Heimes and Kayla Pinkelman each scored 12 points, with Pinkelman recording five steals. Amber Lawson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Allison Wieseler added eight rebounds in the victory.
Bloomfield was led by Madison Abbenhaus’ nine points. Marissa Bruce added six points for the Bees.
Wynot plays at Winside Friday while Bloomfield hosts Tri-County Northeast Friday.
