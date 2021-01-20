If it feels like it’s been a while since the South Dakota volleyball team took the floor, it’s, well, because it has been a while.
It has feel like four or five years by this point, doesn’t it?
“Oh yes, one hundred percent,” joked senior outside hitter Sami Slaughter, in her second season with the program after transferring from Nebraska.
To be accurate, it’s been 13 months.
The Coyotes left the floor on Dec. 17, 2019, after losing at home in the finals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship to conclude a historic 31-3 season.
Optimism was certainly high heading into the 2020 season, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the Summit League to postpone the season into this spring. The Coyotes, just like many other fall sports programs across the country, were then forced to wait a little bit longer.
“It’s been nice that we can just lean on our teammates, because we were all going through the same thing,” Slaughter said.
“We’ve all been in the same boat.”
Although nothing was technically taken away from the Coyotes, they have nonetheless been at the mercy of the pandemic and the new restrictions thrust upon them from the virus.
“It was definitely an adjustment, just like for everyone in that position,” seventh-year head coach Leanne Williamson said.
“For us, we’ve always talked about controlling the controllables; the things on our side of the net and in our lives.”
Sometimes that’s easier said than done, but the Coyotes have learned some valuable lessons along the way, she added.
“We haven’t had a portion of our lives that we’re so used to having,” Williamson said. “There’s been a lot of learning and growth, and working through obstacles and jumping over hurdles.”
Pandemic frustrations aside, the Coyotes have had a specific motivation since they left the floor at the end of the 2019 season, according to Slaughter.
South Dakota won all 16 of their Summit League matches that season, but suffered a loss to Omaha in the opening round of the Summit League tournament. That loss was one of the factors that kept the Coyotes out of the NCAA Tournament despite a 27-2 record and a top-50 RPI.
“We have a bit of a chip on our shoulder, and I think we’re bigger, better and stronger this year,” Slaughter said.
For now, though, the Summit League favorite Coyotes remain focused on the season-opening tournament at Missouri State: USD will play Wichita State today (Friday) and Missouri State on Saturday.
“We usually don’t talk about it because we stay focused on what’s next, but in the back of our minds, there’s still that ‘what-if,’” Slaughter said.
Aiding in USD’s optimism for this season is the fact that they return plenty of weapons from the historic 2019 campaign.
Back is sophomore Elizabeth Juhnke (520 kills, 356 digs), Slaughter (417 kills) and junior Maddie Wiedenfeld (242 kills, 122 total blocks), along with sophomore Madison Harms (175 kills, 137 total blocks). Junior setter Madison Jurgens (1442 assists, 11.72/set, 331 digs) is also back, as is junior defensive specialist Lolo Weideman (301 digs).
Jurgens was selected as the 2019 Summit League Setter of the Year, while she, Slaughter and Juhnke were all named to the first team. Harms joined Juhnke on the league’s freshman team.
“When you look at the roster and see what we have returning, it’s really exciting,” Williamson said. “We’ve set ourselves up nicely for the future.”
The Coyotes also return junior Claire Gerdes, sophomores Aimee Adams and Brooklyn Bollweg, and redshirt freshman Ally Grothusen. The program added five freshmen: Laura Petterson (Sioux Falls Washington), Mattie Johnson, Evelyn Diederich, Brooklyn Schram and Atley Carey.
“Our freshman class is phenomenal,” Slaughter said. “You could walk into one of our practices and not be able to see who our freshmen are. They bring it every day in practice.”
Before USD begins the Summit League season Feb. 7, it will play four non-conference matches against three opponents: Wichita State, Missouri State and Creighton.
“We feel lucky that we were able to schedule those first two weekends; we didn’t know if we would have those options,” Williamson said.
Wichita State has reached the NCAA Tournament seven times since 2010 and Missouri State has five appearances since 2010, but Creighton is the one with a ranking of No. 15 coming into this season.
South Dakota will face the Bluejays on Jan. 29 in Omaha, Nebraska, and will then host Creighton two days later. It will mark the first time USD has hosted a nationally-ranked Division I team.
“Getting Creighton at home is a really good step for our program,” Williamson said. “They’re a really high-level team.”
Once USD gets into the Summit League schedule, it will host Omaha (Feb. 14-15), North Dakota State (Feb. 21-22), Oral Roberts (March 6-7) and Kansas City (March 19-20). The 2020 conference tournament, which was supposed to be hosted by USD in Vermillion, was moved to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on April 2-3. The 2021 event will be hosted in Vermillion.
For now, though, the Coyotes are focused on the small steps, and of course on safety.
“We have it take one thing at a time, because we could be cancelled any time,” Slaughter said. “That’s how it was for us last fall.
“We had a practice and later were called into a meeting and told our season was canceled. That was hard to hear, because we had been practicing for two weeks.”
Even if it means it was delayed a few months into this year, the goal remains the same for the Coyotes: Follow up what they did in 2019.
“2019 was an amazing year; we won’t forget about it, but at the same time, we want to build on that and keep that tradition moving forward,” Williamson said.
For Slaughter, the team’s lone senior, she would like to finish her career on a positive note, she said.
“It’s my senior season, I just want to go out with a bang and finish strong, and hopefully we can do something special,” Slaughter said.
