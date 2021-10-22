WYNOT, Neb. — Mead tallied 20 points in the second quarter to defeat Wynot 26-20 in the first round of the Class D2 football playoffs in Wynot Thursday night.
Luke Carritt threw for 203 yards and four touchdowns for Mead. Carritt added 85 rushing yards. Tyler Pickworth tallied 130 receiving yards and a score. AJ Carritt scored two times and Beau LaCriox once.
Dylan Heine threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns for Wynot. Carson Wieseler hauled in nine passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Charlie Schroeder added 80 receiving yards and a score. Zach Foxhoven added a 15-yard rushing score.
Pickworth, Luke Carritt and Caleb Lihs recorded one interception each. Pickworth and LaCriox had their hand in nine tackels each.
Wieseler tallied 12 total tackles for Wynot. Joe Sudbeck added 11 tackles, with Schroeder and Tate Guenther 10 tackles each.
Mead advances to the second round of the state playoff. Wynot’s season ends with a 6-3 record and a first round playoff exit.
MEAD (5-4) 0 20 0 6 —26
WYNOT (6-3) 7 7 0 6 —20
