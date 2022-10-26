The No. 4 seed Yankton Bucks meet the No. 5 seed Brookings Bobcats in the first round of the Class 11AA state football playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
It is the first playoff matchup between the two teams since the Class 11AA State Championship in 2014, which Yankton won in overtime 34-33.
Bucks head coach Brady Muth praised the team his team responded to adversity throughout the season. While he said the players knew what they needed to do to win all season, they have learned how and why they need to do things a certain way to win.
“They’ve got a little bit better feeling for who they are as a group,” Muth said. “They have a better understanding of what it takes to win a football game because they’ve had to do that. They’ve been in situations where they thought they knew how to do it and they lost. When you have tough games, we always try to learn lessons from those. As long as you’re learning and you’re moving in the right direction, you’re going to be okay.”
Yankton responded to a tough four-game stretch in which it went 1-3 with an emphatic 42-14 victory over the Huron Tigers on Oct. 20 to end the season 5-4. Muth hopes that the momentum created from the win can carry itself into the playoffs.
“You’ve got to get hot at the right time,” he said.
Things do not get easier for the Bucks, as they play a Brookings team that rushed for 253 yards on 47 attempts in Yankton’s 38-27 victory at Brookings on Sept. 30. Muth stated that it will be a “tall” task for his team as far as stopping the Bobcats’ running game.
“They’re very good in the run game,” Muth said. “We’ve struggled with stopping the run. They play a very sound defense. They try to keep everything in front of them. We like to get behind the defense and go over the top on things. It’s a challenge for us in that the things that they’re good at are the things that we need to be better at.”
Throughout the season, it has been no secret that the Bucks have struggled with defending the Wing T formation, which Brookings will run during the game.
“When I was playing, everybody ran some form of the Wing T,” Muth said. “Now you don’t see it that often. When you do, you get caught up in all the window dressing. (With) high school players, if they’re not disciplined on defense, they get caught.
Muth admitted that the Bucks got caught up with the window dressing the first time the teams met.
“Shame on us,” he said. “That was our fault for not being ready. The preparation that our defense has had, especially our linebackers, this week with the Wing T as far as reading guards and everything you’ve got to do to be successful against the Wing T has been good. I’m excited to see what they can do on the field Thursday night.”
Even though Huron was not a Wing T team offensively, Muth was happy with the adjustments the Bucks’ front seven made against the run from the team’s 29-7 loss against Aberdeen Central, who was primarily a Wing T team.
With the teams’ clashing styles of play, Muth said that strategy will be key in what could become a chess match between the Bucks’ and Bobcats’ coaching staffs.
“We have to have the changes and adjustments they’re going to make formulated in our minds so that we can be three moves ahead of them rather than playing catch up like we did last time we played them,” he said.
Muth expects Brookings to slow the pace of the game down to keep the explosive Yankton offense off the field. Bobcats head coach Brady Clark said his team has to play to its strengths because of the talent Yankton has on offense, starting with quarterback Rugby Ryken.
“Ryken is one heck of an athlete and quarterback,” Clark said. “He’s got really good receivers and they play football so well together. He does such a good job of making plays, and they all do. We have things in to prepare for that, but there’s a certain point where you do what got you there and you play to your strengths. That’s what we’re looking to do so.”
Muth added that he said the Bucks’ offense must convert third downs and score on every possession to take away Brookings’ ability to slow the game down.
Bucks offensive lineman Dominic Antrobus said the team knows what is at stake this week, and it has been reflected with the intensity of practice.
“The energy’s obviously a little amped up because we don’t want to be done playing football,” Antrobus said. “It’s the best sport on planet Earth. We don’t want to be done. We want to make it all the way to Vermillion (for the state championship), but we’ve got to keep pushing every day.”
Brookings (5-4) at Yankton (5-4)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 27-13.
LAST MEETING: The Bucks ended a 5-game losing streak to Brookings with a 38-27 decision on Sept. 30.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton finished the regular season with a 42-14 victory over Huron. Brookings earned a 35-21 victory over Mitchell.
NEXT UP: The winner of tonight’s game will face the winner of the Sturgis at Pierre on Nov. 4, hosted by the higher seed.
