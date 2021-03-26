VERMILLION — Goals by sophomore Shaylee Gailus and freshman Ashby Johnston propelled the South Dakota Coyotes to a 2-1 victory over Oral Roberts Friday afternoon at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
The Coyotes (4-6-1) struck early on Friday in the 10th minute when Gailus knocked in one inside the box to give the Yotes the early 1-0 lead. Senior Alexis Mitchell was credited with the assist after corralling the cross to push it to Gailus for the goal. Gailus leads the team with four goals on the season and ranks seventh in the League in goals scored.
“It’s good to get a win in front of our home fans tonight,” head coach Michael Thomas said. “Now we have to recover and get ready to do the same thing Sunday.”
The Yotes recorded 11 shots in the first half to Oral Roberts one shot and went into the halftime break with the 1-0 lead.
In the second half, the Yotes pushed their lead to 2-0 after freshman Ashby Johnston put one past the goalkeeper from just inside the right side of the box while fighting off an ORU defender. The goal was Johnston’s second of the season and it was junior Lindsay Farrell’s first assist of the season.
Oral Roberts (0-10, 0-9 Summit) showed some fight converting on penalty kick in the 88th minute to make the score 2-1, but it was too late as the Yotes controlled the ball in the final minutes.
USD recorded a season-high 24 shots with a season-high eight on goal.
South Dakota is back in action on Sunday when the host the Golden Eagles in the series finale at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.