RAPID CITY — After a Dylan Prouty lane violation wiped out a made free throw for Yankton, he apologized to his teammates and told them, “I’ll make up for it.”
Did he ever.
Prouty drained seven three-pointers, finishing with a game-high 25 points to lead Yankton past Mitchell 50-46 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
Matthew Mors was held to 17 points on 4-of-14 shooting, scoring eight points from the line. Prouty also had three of the Bucks’ 12 steals in the victory.
Zane Alm scored 12 points to lead Mitchell (15-7). Gavyn Degen scored 10 points off the bench. Caden Hinker, the Kernels’ leading scorer on the season at 17 points per game, was held to five points and seven rebounds before fouling out.
The early momentum was entirely in Mitchell’s favor, as the Bucks were held to one Matthew Mors free throw for the entire first quarter. A Degen putback to start the second quarter gave Mitchell its largest advantage, 14-1.
“Give Mitchell a lot of credit. They had a great game plan coming in,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “We didn’t attack it very well, and we missed some shots.”
The Bucks would go 1-of-2 on two more trips to the free throw line before finally getting their first basket, a Rugby Ryken putback and three-point play with 6:42 to play in the half. Prouty followed with a three-pointer, and the Bucks ended up scoring 10 straight points to get back in the game, 14-11.
Haynes credited a stout Yankton defense, which caused 18 Mitchell turnovers, for keeping the Bucks in the contest.
“Even when we were down by a dozen, we were still in it,” he said. “We don’t get back in this game without our defense.”
A Degen three-pointer and a Dylan Soulek layup helped temporarily keep the Bucks at bay, but Prouty’s second and third three-pointers of the first half tied the game at 20-20. A Mors three-point play gave Yankton its first lead, 23-20, with 1:18 left in the half.
Mitchell briefly regained the lead in the third quarter, but Prouty had the answer. Three of them, as he scored all of the Yankton points in a 9-2 run that stretched the Bucks’ lead to six, 35-29.
Prouty hit one more triple in the fourth quarter, then hit four straight free throws in the final minute to put the game out of reach.
“Dylan has been my guy,” said Mors, the Wisconsin recruit. “We’ve been in the gym together all fall.”
For a second straight meeting, Yankton held a strong Mitchell offense under 50 points. As it did in the first meeting, that effort began with senior Trevor Fitzgerald’s pressure on Hinker.
“Trevor did a great job on Hinker,” Haynes said. “(Hinker) is one of the best scorers in Mitchell history, which is saying something when you’re talking about that program.”
One of those defensive plays involved Mors drawing a charge against Hinker, the Mitchell junior’s fifth foul. Mors had picked up his fourth foul on the previous possession.
“That’s a senior stepping up and making a great play,” Haynes said.
Yankton, now 19-3, will play in the 8:30 p.m. (Central) semifinal against either third-seeded Sioux Falls Roosevelt or Brandon Valley. Mitchell will play in the 2:30 p.m. consolation game against the loser of the Roosevelt-BV matchup.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
MITCHELL (15-7)
Caden Hinker 1-6 2-4 5, Zane Alm 5-9 2-4 12, Lucas Moller 0-5 0-0 0, Ben Helleloid 3-7 2-2 9, Dylan Soulek 1-3 0-0 2, Jonah Schmidt 2-3 2-4 6, Gavyn Degen 3-4 2-2 10, Charlie McCardle 0-0 0-0 0, Steele Morgan 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 16-39 10-16 46.
YANKTON (19-3)
Matthew Mors 4-14 8-13 17, Rugby Ryken 2-15 1-3 5, Aidan Feser 0-4 1-4 1, Trevor Fitzgerald 0-3 2-2 2, Jaden Kral 0-2 0-0 0, Dylan Prouty 7-10 4-6 25, Mac Ryken 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Ryken 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13-48 16-28 50.
MITCHELL 12 10 9 15 — 46
YANKTON 1 22 12 15 — 50
Three-Pointers: Y 8-26 (Prouty 7-10, Mors 1-5, R. Ryken 0-6, Feser 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-2, Kral 0-2), M 4-15 (Degen 2-3, Hinker 1-3, Helleloid 1-1, Alm 0-1, Moller 0-5, Soulek 0-1, Morgan 0-1). Rebounds: M 35 (Hinker 7), Y 31 (four with 5). Personal Fouls: M 24, Y 21. Fouled Out: Hinker, Soulek, Feser). Assists: M 8 (HInker 2, Soulek 2), Y 5 (Mors 2). Turnovers: M 18, Y 9. Blocked Shots: M 6 (Alm 4), Y 2. Steals: Y 12 (Prouty 3), M 2 (Soulek 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.