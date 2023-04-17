SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore pitcher Clara Edwards has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Pitcher of the Week for the period ended April 16. It is the fourth career honor for Edwards, who hails from Clay Center, Kansas.
Edwards tossed the program’s first no-hitter since 2009 and drove in two runs in a 3-0 win against Western Illinois Saturday at Nygaard Field. She came back to pitch the series-clinching win on Sunday, a 10-2, six-inning victory against the Leathernecks, to move to 12-7 on the season. Her 28 career pitching victories are 10th-most in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.