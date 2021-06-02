PLATTE — Tied entering the bottom of the ninth, back-to-back doubles by Ryan Allen and Kayden Kuiper gives Platte a 4-3 walk-off win over Parkston Tuesday night in Platte.
Kuiper went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles and three RBI for Platte (3-0). Allen also went 2-for-4, recording a double and scoring twice. Richard Sternberg picked up three hits and drove in a run.
Sternberg started on the mound for the Killer Tomatoes, striking out four and giving up two runs over three innings. Michael Buitenbos pitched the final six innings, striking out eight batters and giving up one run.
Nathan Boettcher, Dillon Stadlman and Nick Haviola each recorded one hit and one RBI for the Mudcats (1-6). Haviola pitched eight innings, striking out four and giving up four runs.
Platte is in action again Sunday at Alexandria. The Mudcats face Dimock-Emery today (Thursday) in Emery.
