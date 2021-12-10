Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.