EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include a schedule change for Saturday, Dec. 11.
Friday’s snowstorm had an adverse effect on the area sports schedules.
— The Harrisburg at Yankton basketball doubleheader has been postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Yankton. Sub-varsity play will begin at 3:30 p.m., with girls’ varsity at 6 p.m. and boys’ varsity at 7:30 p.m.
— The club high school bowling matchup between Yankton and Sioux Falls Lincoln was postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Yankton Bowl. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
— The Yankton boys’ hockey match against Sioux Falls II and the Yankton girls’ hockey match against Sioux Falls were postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Wagner at Winner basketball doubleheader has been postponed to Saturday, Dec. 11. JV games begin at 3 p.m., with varsity girls at 4 p.m. and varsity boys at 5:15 p.m.
— The Wynot at Osmond basketball doubleheader has been postponed to Monday, Dec. 13. JV play begins at 4 p.m., with varsity girls at 6 p.m. and varsity boys to follow.
— The Baltic at Beresford basketball doubleheader has been postponed to Dec. 20 in Beresford. Varsity girls will begin at 6:30 p.m., with boys to follow.
— The Burke at Scotland boys’ basketball game has been rescheduled for Dec. 21, as part of a doubleheader with the girls’ basketball teams. The varsity girls’ game will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the varsity boys to follow.
— The Niobrara-Verdigre at Summerland basketball doubleheader was postponed to Dec. 21. The varsity girls’ game will begin at 5:30 p.m., with varsity boys to follow at 7 p.m.
— The Neligh-Oakdale at Creighton basketball doubleheader has tentatively been rescheduled for Jan. 27.
— The Vermillion at Bon Homme basketball doubleheader was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Canistota at Centerville boys’ basketball game was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Elkhorn Valley at Santee basketball doubleheader was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Tri County Northeast basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Allen, Nebraska, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Allen High School will hold the Washington DC trip cake raffle in conjunction with the Tuesday, Dec. 14, doubleheader with Hartington-Newcastle.
— The Tea Area at Dakota Valley basketball doubleheader was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Here were changes for Friday that were announced on Thursday:
— The Tripp-Delmont-Armour at Menno basketball doubleheader has been postponed to Saturday, Dec. 11. JV play will begin at 2 p.m., with varsity girls at 3:45 p.m. and varsity boys at 5:15 p.m.
— The Freeman at Viborg-Hurley basketball doubleheader will be played on Saturday in Hurley. Play will begin at 1 p.m.
— The Alcester-Hudson at Gayville-Volin basketball doubleheader has been postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 28. JV games will begin at 2 p.m., with varsity girls at 3:15 p.m. and varsity boys at 4:30 p.m.
— The Avon at Marty girls’ basketball game has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Elk Point-Jefferson at Redfield wrestling dual has been cancelled.
— The Bloomfield at Winside basketball doubleheader has been postponed to Jan. 27, 2022.
Some changes for Saturday have also been announced:
— The Akron-Westfield wrestling tournament has been cancelled. Creighton and Ponca were scheduled to attend that event.
— The Wagner-Bon Homme gymnastics invitational has been cancelled. Vermillion, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson and Wagner-Bon Homme were among the teams scheduled to participate.
— The Elk Point-Jefferson wrestling team will not travel to the Faulkton Invitational.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
