CRETE, Neb. — The Mount Marty University softball team scored its first Great Plains Athletic Conference sweep of the season, taking two at Doane on Saturday.
In the opener, MMU scored twice in the sixth to rally to a 4-3 victory.
Janeah Castro went 2-for-3 with a triple for Mount Marty. Bailey Kortan had two hits. Abigail Page, Emma Burns, Karlee Arnold, Ella Ray and Abigail Thomas each had a hit in the victory.
Angelina Esqueda doubled and singled for Doane. Haley Kennedy also doubled. Shelby Downard, Kayla Miller, Jadyn Hunt and Jayden Young each had a hit.
Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen went the distance in the win, striking out eight. Downard took the loss, striking out five in a complete game effort.
MMU improved to 14-8 on the season, 4-2 in the GPAC, with a 3-2 victory in the nightcap.
Burns and Thomas each had two hits for Mount Marty. Kortan, Page and Madison Van Wyhe each had a hit in the victory.
Megan Elliott had two hits and two RBI for Doane (6-13, 0-2 GPAC). Alicia Vint, Hunt, Young and Lindsey Udell each had a hit for the Tigers.
McKenzie Gray pitched four innings of relief for the win. E Haines took the loss.
Mount Marty steps outside GPAC play for the final time this season on Tuesday, traveling to Dakota State. Start time for the twinbill is 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.