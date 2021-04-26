Several Yankton softball teams were in action at Yankton’s Sertoma Park this weekend, as Yankton played host to an “ESD League Weekend” on Saturday and Sunday.
Here are the Yankton results that have been reported to the Press & Dakotan:
Fury Fire 4, Titans ‘G’ 2
Yankton Fury Fire built an early lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over Titans ‘G.’
Brenna Steele went 2-for-2, and Emma Wiese, Hannah Christopherson and Jadyn Hubbard each doubled for Fury Fire. Kara Klemme had a hit and two RBI. Emma Wiese, Kelsey O’Neill and Lainie Keller each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie and Emma Wiese each pitched for Fury Fire, with Emma pitching 2 1/3 innings of shutout work.
Fury Black 5, Titans ‘B’ 4
Yankton Fury Black rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to claim a 5-4 victory.
Olivia Binde had a pair of hits for Yankton. Shaelynn Puckett added a hit.
Chandler Cleveland picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
Fury Black 10, Cyclones Blue 5
Yankton Fury Black used a nine-run fourth inning to claim a 10-5 victory over the Sioux Falls Cyclones Blue.
Shaelynn Puckett had a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Jenaya Cleveland doubled. Olivia Binde had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Binde picked up the win.
Titans ‘B’ 11, Fury Fire 4
Titans ‘B’ pounded out 19 hits in an 11-4 victory over Yankton Fury Fire.
Lainie Keller went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI for Yankton. Keyara Mason doubled and singled. Emma Wiese also doubled. Kelsey O’Neill and Ellie Wiese each added a hit in the effort.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
Fury Black 5, Titans ‘G’ 5
Yankton Fury Black and Titans ‘G’ played to a 5-5 draw. The game was stopped due to time limit.
Payton Moser and Chandler Cleveland each had two hits for Yankton. Olivia Binde doubled. Camryn Koletzky, Emma Eichacker, Jenaya Cleveland and Megan Tramp each had a hit in the effort.
Chandler Cleveland pitched for Yankton, striking out seven in the five-inning contest.
Saturday
Fury Red 12, Fusion Heat 6
Yankton Fury Red built a 12-3 lead after three innings and held on for a 12-6 victory over Fusion Heat.
Brooklyn Townsend went 3-for-3 with two RBI, and Grace Brockberg had two doubles and two RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser also had two hits and two RBI. Hannah Sailer and Tori Vellek each had a hit and two RBI. Paige Hatch, Camryn Zoeller and Bailey Sample each had a hit in the victory.
Addison Binde had two hits, including a home run, for Fusion Heat.
Sample picked up the win, striking out five in the four-inning contest. Quinn Hamilton took the loss.
Fury Black 2, S.D. Outlaws 0
Chandler Cleveland tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out six, as Yankton Fury Black blanked the South Dakota Outlaws 2-0.
Camryn Koletzky and Olivia Binde each had two hits, with Koletzky scoring twice and Binde driving in two runs, for Yankton. Payton Moser had the other Fury Black hit.
Shelby Ackerman, Berklee Erickson, Elaina Rice, Emilee Small and Kaley Smedsrud each had a hit for the Outlaws.
Titans ‘18’ 10, Fury Fire 3
The Titans scored 10 runs in the first, then held on for a 10-3 victory over Yankton Fury Fire.
Kelsey O’Neill went 3-for-3 with two doublesf or Yankton. Lainie Keller had a double and two RBI in the effort.
Ellie Wiese took the loss. Erica Brown got the final two outs in relief.
Fury Red 10, Titans ‘B’ 2
Yankton Fury Red used a seven-run fourth inning to pull away for a 10-2 victory over Titans ‘B.’
Elle Feser and Olivia Girard each went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Tori Vellek had a pair of hits. Brooklyn Townsend homered, Bailey Sample doubled, and Hannah Sailer, Paige Hatch, Grace Brockberg and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit. Sailer had a team-high two RBI in the victory.
Sample picked up the win, striking out 12 in the five-inning contest.
Titans ‘B’ 8, Fury Black 5
The Titans ‘B’ squad used a seven-run third inning to claim an 8-5 victory over Yankton Fury Black.
Olivia Binde had two hits, and Emma Herrboldt had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Chandler Cleveland and Shaelynn Puckett each had a hit in the effort.
Binde took the loss.
Fusion Heat 7, Fury Fire 4
A five-run first helped Fusion Heat down Yankton Fury Fire 7-4.
Kara Klemme doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Emma Wiese, Lainie Keller, Erica Brown and Ellie Wiese each had a hit.
Emma Wiese took the loss, striking out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.