The Yankton Bucks will face Sioux Falls Washington in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament, March 16-18 at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City.
There will be no advance ticket sales. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door or online. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Ticket information is available on the SDHSAA website.
