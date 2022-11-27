Coyotes Draw Houston
South Dakota players and coaches react to the announcement that the Coyotes would face Houston in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — The Coyotes are headed back to Omaha, and a new foe awaits them.

The South Dakota volleyball team, which earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, were chosen for the Creighton pod of the opening round. USD (29-3) will face Houston (28-3) at 3:30 p.m. Central time on Friday.

