VERMILLION — The Coyotes are headed back to Omaha, and a new foe awaits them.
The South Dakota volleyball team, which earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, were chosen for the Creighton pod of the opening round. USD (29-3) will face Houston (28-3) at 3:30 p.m. Central time on Friday.
USD head coach Leanne Williamson said it was “exciting” to draw a first-time opponent in the opening round. In the Coyotes’ previous NCAA Tournament appearances, they faced Creighton, Missouri and Minnesota.
“With the regional draw (for non-seeded teams), we’ve traditionally played teams from around here,” she said. Both Creighton (2018) and Minnesota (2021) were pod hosts. USD played Missouri in the 2020 tournament, played entirely in Omaha. “We’re looking forward to preparing for a new opponent.”
Houston won the American Athletic Conference title with a 19-1 league record. It was the Cougars’ first league title since winning the Conference USA regular season title in 1999.
The Cougars are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000. Houston’s last post-season appearance was in 2019, a first-round loss in the NIVC. USD was the tournament runner-up in the 2019 NIVC.
The Cougars are led offensively by Abbie Jackson (441 kills, 297 digs, .235 attack percentage) and Isabel Thuet (402 kills, .281 attack percentage). Morgan Janda (693 assists, 203 digs) and Annie Cooke (574 assists) have shared the setting duties. Rachel Tullos (129 blocks) and Kellen Morin (85 blocks) lead the net defense, with Kate Georglades (622 digs) being the only player averaging better than three digs per set.
“We feel it’s a good draw for us,” Williamson said. “Now it’s on us to watch film, find out what we have to prepare for and get ready to go next weekend.”
With the opening round match being Friday afternoon in Omaha — just over two hours from Vermillion — it provides an opportunity for the Coyote faithful to follow the team in the NCAA Tournament. Several hundred Coyote fans made the trek to Omaha for the Summit League Tournament this past weekend.
“The last time we played at Creighton we had a great support system,” Williamson said. “We’ve continued to grow our fan base. I fully expect there to be a good contingent of red there. We enjoy having them support our program because they make a difference for us.”
Creighton (27-4) will face Auburn (21-8) in the 6:30 p.m. match on Friday. Friday’s winners will face off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
USD faced Creighton in an exhibition to start the 2022 season, and last faced the Bluejays in a counting match in the 2021 Shocker Classic. USD did split with Creighton in the COVID-delayed 2020 season.
USD has never faced Auburn.
