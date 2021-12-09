CROFTON, Neb. — A loaded field awaits as Crofton High School brings back its holiday basketball tournament. This year it will be held Dec. 28-29.
In the opening round on Dec. 28, West Point-Beemer will face Humphrey St. Francis in the opening games, with girls at 2 p.m. and boys at 3:30 p.m. Crofton and Wynot will follow, with girls at 5 p.m. and boys at 6:30 p.m.
Final round games will be on Dec. 29, with third place games at 2 and 3:30 p.m., and championships at 5 and 6:30 p.m.
