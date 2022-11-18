SIOUX FALLS — Elk Point-Jefferson — and the rest of Class A volleyball — has seen it before.
Sioux Falls Christian gets a little momentum, and suddenly the lead your team had against the Chargers is a distant memory.
Runs of 11-0, 10-0 and 10-2 did just that for the Chargers in a 25-17, 25-7, 25-15 victory over EPJ in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament, Friday at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
The victory sends the Chargers (32-5) to the Class A title match for a sixth straight season. SFC, which has won the previous five crowns, will face Elkton-Lake Benton in the 7 p.m. showdown today (Saturday).
Ellie Lems finished with 12 kills, and Peyton Poppema and Sidney Oostra had 10 kills each for the Chargers. Oostra also had 12 digs and three assisted blocks, while Poppema posted 11 digs.
Also for SFC, Addisen Barber posted 32 assists and 11 digs. Taylor Byl finished with six blocks (one solo).
Ashley Brewer had six kills and Bentlee Kollbaum had five kills for EPJ (25-10), which will play Miller for third at 5 p.m. today. Sophia Giorgio posted 16 assists and 12 digs. Alyssa Chytka added 11 digs.
A fast start by EPJ had the Huskies up 8-3 in the opening set. But a block got the Chargers going, as they rattled off 11 straight to take a 14-8 edge.
“To start EPJ came out playing well,” said Chargers head coach Darci Wassenaar. “They were aggressive and out-playing us.
“Then we had that big run.”
The Chargers’ “big run” came earlier in the second set. EPJ scored the first point, then the Chargers scored the next 10 and 18 of the next 21 to build an 18-4 cushion.
“Volleyball is a game of runs. It’s a game of momentum,” Wassenaar said. “The girls did a good job of grabbing that momentum and holding on to it.”
As they did in the first set, the Huskies got off to a fast start. Six straight points helped EPJ to a 6-2 lead.
“We talked to the girls about trying to keep the ball in play,” said EPJ head coach Erin Kuper. “That showed when we did have those stretches.”
The Chargers put together another big stretch, 10-2, to claim a 12-6 edge. A late 7-1 run capped the victory.
After playing two conference opponents in the first two rounds, the Chargers will play the championship against an Elks squad they haven’t faced this season.
“There is good and bad in that. It will be fun to play someone we haven’t played before,” Wassenaar said. “It’s been nice that we’ve been able to watch all the teams in the tournament.”
The Huskies will try to regroup for an opportunity to end their season on a positive note.
“We’ve talked about how this is our last match,” Kuper said. “We want to leave it all out on the court.”
Class B Cons.
Northwestern 3, Freeman 0
Ella Haven recorded 25 kills, 12 digs and four ace serves to power Northwestern past Freeman 25-17, 25-12, 25-15 in consolation action in the South Dakota State Class B Volleyball Tournament.
Ashley Haven posted 11 kills, and Brooklinn Halvorson had 33 assists and four ace serves for Northwestern (28-9), which will play for fifth today. Ella Boekelheide posted 17 digs and Payton Grandpre added 13 digs in the victory.
Kate Miller led Freeman (21-11) with nine kills. Ashlin Jacobsen posted five kills and 27 digs. Cami Fransen posted 12 assists. Zenovia Butler added five kills and 11 digs.
Freeman will play for seventh place today.
Class A Cons.
Dakota Valley 3, Wagner 0
Jorja Van Den Hul and Claire Munch each had 11 kills as Dakota Valley swept Wagner 25-17, 25-11, 25-17 in Class A consolation action at the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament.
Munch also had 10 digs for the Panthers (27-8), who will play Platte-Geddes for fifth today. Logan Miller posted 35 assists. Sophie Tuttle finished with eight kills and 10 digs. Addison Kleis had seven kills. Kate Van Rooyan finished with 20 digs and Reagan Van Rooyan added 11 digs in the victory.
For Wagner (31-5), Emma Yost posted six kills, two blocks (one solo) and 11 digs. Macy Koupal had 19 assists and 11 digs. Madi Knebel also had 11 digs, as well as two ace serves. Shona Kocer had three assisted blocks and Kya Kjeldgaard added two solo blocks for the Red Raiders.
Wagner will play Belle Fourche for seventh place today.
Platte-Geddes 3, Belle Fourche 0
Platte-Geddes’ Karly VanDerWerff and Cadence Van Zee combined for 33 kills — three more than the entire Belle Fourche team — to lead the Black Panthers to a 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 victory over the Broncs in Class A consolation action on Friday.
VanDerWerff posted 20 kills, 12 digs and three assisted blocks for Platte-Geddes (32-7), which will face Dakota Valley on the fifth place match today. Van Zee had 13 kills and nine digs. Avery DeVries posted 36 assists and three assisted blocks. Regan Hoffman added five kills and a team-high 15 digs.
Mataya Ward had 10 kills for Belle Fourche. Lily McCarty had 22 assists. Adryana Hovland added nine digs.
Belle Fourche (27-8) will face Wagner in the seventh place match today.
